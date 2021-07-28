State of the Art in STEMI Care, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 10-3

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ravi S. Hira, will cover the latest updates regarding State of the Art in STEMI Care. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Marvin H. Eng. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Regional systems of care, Prehospital evaluation, ED management, transfers and management of inpatient STEMI, Antiplatelet therapy - discuss ADP antagonists, IIB/IIIA use, Anticoagulant therapy, Aspiration thrombectomy, Diagnosis and management of late presentation STEMI and complications, Use of fibrinolytic therapy in patients with STEMI and more.