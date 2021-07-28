State of the Art in STEMI Care, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813839

State of the Art in STEMI Care, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Editor: Ravi S. Hira
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813839
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ravi S. Hira, will cover the latest updates regarding State of the Art in STEMI Care. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Marvin H. Eng. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Regional systems of care, Prehospital evaluation, ED management, transfers and management of inpatient STEMI, Antiplatelet therapy - discuss ADP antagonists, IIB/IIIA use, Anticoagulant therapy, Aspiration thrombectomy, Diagnosis and management of late presentation STEMI and complications, Use of fibrinolytic therapy in patients with STEMI and more.

Details

About the Editor

Ravi S. Hira

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine University of Washington Seattle, WA

