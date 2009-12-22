State of the Art Imaging of Osteoarthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717501

State of the Art Imaging of Osteoarthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 35-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Guermazi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717501
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue takes a multimodality approach to imaging of osteoarthritis. Clinical issues including an overview of the disease and imaging as an aid to evaluate patient functionality are also reviewed. Not only are current standards for imaging covered, but also newer techniques under development.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717501

About the Authors

Ali Guermazi Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.