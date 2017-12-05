State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, and is edited by Dr. Girish M. Fatterpekar. Articles will include: Spectral CT: Technique and Applications for Head and Neck Cancer; State-of-the-Art Perfusion Imaging for Head and Neck Cancer; PET-CT in Head and Neck Cancer: Where Do We Currently Stand; Neck Imaging Reporting and Data System (NI-RADS) for Head and Neck Cancer; CT vs MR in Head and Neck Cancer: When to Use What and Image Optimization Strategies; Practical Tips for MR Imaging of Perineural Tumor Spread; High-resolution Extracranial Nerve MR Imaging; Diffusion-weighted Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Technique, Limitations, and Applications; Dynamic Contrast-enhanced MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer; Update in Parathyroid Imaging; PET-MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Applications and Future Directions, and more!