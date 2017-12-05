State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1
Table of Contents
State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors
Foreword
Preface: Advanced Imaging in Head and Neck Tumors
Spectral Computed Tomography: Technique and Applications for Head and Neck Cancer
Perfusion and Permeability Imaging for Head and Neck Cancer: Theory, Acquisition, Postprocessing, and Relevance to Clinical Imaging
PET–Computed Tomography in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Evidence and Future Directions
Neck Imaging Reporting and Data System
Computed Tomography Versus Magnetic Resonance in Head and Neck Cancer: When to Use What and Image Optimization Strategies
Practical Tips for MR Imaging of Perineural Tumor Spread
High-Resolution Isotropic Three-Dimensional MR Imaging of the Extraforaminal Segments of the Cranial Nerves
Diffusion-Weighted Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Technique, Limitations, and Applications
Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer
Update in Parathyroid Imaging
PET/MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Applications and Future Directions
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, and is edited by Dr. Girish M. Fatterpekar. Articles will include: Spectral CT: Technique and Applications for Head and Neck Cancer; State-of-the-Art Perfusion Imaging for Head and Neck Cancer; PET-CT in Head and Neck Cancer: Where Do We Currently Stand; Neck Imaging Reporting and Data System (NI-RADS) for Head and Neck Cancer; CT vs MR in Head and Neck Cancer: When to Use What and Image Optimization Strategies; Practical Tips for MR Imaging of Perineural Tumor Spread; High-resolution Extracranial Nerve MR Imaging; Diffusion-weighted Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Technique, Limitations, and Applications; Dynamic Contrast-enhanced MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer; Update in Parathyroid Imaging; PET-MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Applications and Future Directions, and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 5th December 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323569897
- 9780323569880
Girish Fatterpekar Author
Assistant Professor Radiology, Department of Radiology Section of Neuroradiology NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York