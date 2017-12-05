State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569880, 9780323569897

State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Girish Fatterpekar
eBook ISBN: 9780323569897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569880
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface: Advanced Imaging in Head and Neck Tumors

Spectral Computed Tomography: Technique and Applications for Head and Neck Cancer

Perfusion and Permeability Imaging for Head and Neck Cancer: Theory, Acquisition, Postprocessing, and Relevance to Clinical Imaging

PET–Computed Tomography in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Evidence and Future Directions

Neck Imaging Reporting and Data System

Computed Tomography Versus Magnetic Resonance in Head and Neck Cancer: When to Use What and Image Optimization Strategies

Practical Tips for MR Imaging of Perineural Tumor Spread

High-Resolution Isotropic Three-Dimensional MR Imaging of the Extraforaminal Segments of the Cranial Nerves

Diffusion-Weighted Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Technique, Limitations, and Applications

Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer

Update in Parathyroid Imaging

PET/MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Applications and Future Directions

Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on State-of-the-Art Imaging of Head and Neck Tumors, and is edited by Dr. Girish M. Fatterpekar. Articles will include: Spectral CT: Technique and Applications for Head and Neck Cancer; State-of-the-Art Perfusion Imaging for Head and Neck Cancer; PET-CT in Head and Neck Cancer: Where Do We Currently Stand; Neck Imaging Reporting and Data System (NI-RADS) for Head and Neck Cancer; CT vs MR in Head and Neck Cancer: When to Use What and Image Optimization Strategies; Practical Tips for MR Imaging of Perineural Tumor Spread; High-resolution Extracranial Nerve MR Imaging; Diffusion-weighted Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Technique, Limitations, and Applications; Dynamic Contrast-enhanced MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer; Update in Parathyroid Imaging; PET-MR Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer: Current Applications and Future Directions, and more!

About the Authors

Girish Fatterpekar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Radiology, Department of Radiology Section of Neuroradiology NYU Langone Medical Center New York, New York

