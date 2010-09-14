State of the Art Brain Tumor Diagnostics, Imaging, and Therapeutics, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718386

State of the Art Brain Tumor Diagnostics, Imaging, and Therapeutics, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Meng Law
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718386
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2010
Description

This Neuroimaging publication presents information in three distinct sections: Diagnostics, Planning/Imaging, and Therapeutics. Topics include State of the Art Pathology (New tools, New WHO classification/implications); Applications of nanotechnology in the imaging and therapy of brain tumors; Molecular Tools (Biology, Prognosis and Therapeutic Triage in Gliomas); Surgical planning and intra-operative MR in brain tumor surgery; Imaging of brain tumors via DTI and fMRI; Imaging of brain tumors via MR Spectroscopy and Metabolic Imaging; Imaging of brain tumors: Perfusion Permeability; Novel Gadolinium liposomal contrast agents; Current status and future potential of MRI-guided focused ultrasound surgery; Update on surgically based clinical trials in brain tumors including new neurosurgical techniques; Novel medical therapeutics in brain tumors, including targeted molecular therapies, current and future clinical trials; and Radiation oncology in brain tumors, current approaches and clinical trials in progress.

About the Authors

Meng Law Author

