State Estimation in Chemometrics
1st Edition
The Kalman Filter and Beyond
Description
This unique text blends together state estimation and chemometrics for the application of advanced data-processing techniques. It further applies system theory in order to develop a modular framework to be implemented on computer for the development of simple intelligent analyzers. Short reviews on the history of state estimation and chemometrics are given, together with examples of the applications described, including classical estimation, state estimation, non-linear estimation, the multi-component, calibration and titration systems and the Kalman filter. The contents are very systematic and build the ideas up logically to appeal to specialist post-graduates working in this area, together with professionals in other areas of chemistry and engineering.
Key Features
- Blends together state estimation and chemometrics for the application of advanced data-processing techniques
- Provides short reviews on the history of state estimation and chemometrics, together with examples of the applications described
Readership
Specialist graduate students working in this area and professionals in other areas of chemistry and engineering
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- ABOUT OUR AUTHOR
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 History
- 1.2 Chemometrics
- 1.3 System view
- Chapter 2: Classical estimation
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 Linear model
- 2.2 Least squares
- 2.3 Curve fitting
- 2.4 Recursive approach
- 2.5 Examples
- Chapter 3: State estimation
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 State space model
- 3.2 Intermezzo
- 3.3 Prediction
- 3.4 Filtering
- 3.5 Kalman filter
- 3.6 Smoothing
- 3.7 Examples
- Chapter 4: Statistics
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 Verification
- 4.2 Evaluation
- 4.3 Selection
- 4.4 Normality
- 4.5 Example
- Chapter 5: Nonlinear estimation
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Nonlinear state space model
- 5.2 Extended Kalman filter
- 5.3 Iterated extended Kalman filter
- 5.4 Iterated linearized filter-smoother
- 5.5 Nonlinear smoothing
- 5.6 Examples
- Chapter 6: The multicomponent system
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Multicomponent analysis
- 6.2 Stochastic drift
- 6.3 Examples
- Chapter 7: The calibration system
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Linear calibration
- 7.2 Nonlinear calibration
- 7.3 Examples
- Chapter 8: The titration system
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 Discrete titration
- 8.2 Continuous titration
- 8.3 Nonlinear model
- 8.4 Examples
- Chapter 9: Miscellaneous
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 Multiple modeling
- 9.2 Principal components
- 9.3 Examples
- Appendix
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 28th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099372
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275336
About the Author
Pierre Thijssen
Dr Pierre Cornelis Thijssen studied chemistry at the Radboud University in the Netherlands, obtaining his Masters Degree in 1978. He then moved to the University of Amsterdam, where he graduated in 1986 with a Ph.D based on his thesis entitled "State Estimation in Chemometrics" which is the basis of this book. Since then, Dr Thijssen has worked for various companies as a laboratory manager and chemometrician.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands