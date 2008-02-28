State Estimation in Chemometrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275336, 9780857099372

State Estimation in Chemometrics

1st Edition

The Kalman Filter and Beyond

Authors: Pierre Thijssen
eBook ISBN: 9780857099372
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275336
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2008
Page Count: 132
Description

This unique text blends together state estimation and chemometrics for the application of advanced data-processing techniques. It further applies system theory in order to develop a modular framework to be implemented on computer for the development of simple intelligent analyzers. Short reviews on the history of state estimation and chemometrics are given, together with examples of the applications described, including classical estimation, state estimation, non-linear estimation, the multi-component, calibration and titration systems and the Kalman filter. The contents are very systematic and build the ideas up logically to appeal to specialist post-graduates working in this area, together with professionals in other areas of chemistry and engineering.

Key Features

  • Blends together state estimation and chemometrics for the application of advanced data-processing techniques
  • Provides short reviews on the history of state estimation and chemometrics, together with examples of the applications described

Readership

Specialist graduate students working in this area and professionals in other areas of chemistry and engineering

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • ABOUT OUR AUTHOR
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Publisher Summary
    • 1.1 History
    • 1.2 Chemometrics
    • 1.3 System view
  • Chapter 2: Classical estimation
    • Publisher Summary
    • 2.1 Linear model
    • 2.2 Least squares
    • 2.3 Curve fitting
    • 2.4 Recursive approach
    • 2.5 Examples
  • Chapter 3: State estimation
    • Publisher Summary
    • 3.1 State space model
    • 3.2 Intermezzo
    • 3.3 Prediction
    • 3.4 Filtering
    • 3.5 Kalman filter
    • 3.6 Smoothing
    • 3.7 Examples
  • Chapter 4: Statistics
    • Publisher Summary
    • 4.1 Verification
    • 4.2 Evaluation
    • 4.3 Selection
    • 4.4 Normality
    • 4.5 Example
  • Chapter 5: Nonlinear estimation
    • Publisher Summary
    • 5.1 Nonlinear state space model
    • 5.2 Extended Kalman filter
    • 5.3 Iterated extended Kalman filter
    • 5.4 Iterated linearized filter-smoother
    • 5.5 Nonlinear smoothing
    • 5.6 Examples
  • Chapter 6: The multicomponent system
    • Publisher Summary
    • 6.1 Multicomponent analysis
    • 6.2 Stochastic drift
    • 6.3 Examples
  • Chapter 7: The calibration system
    • Publisher Summary
    • 7.1 Linear calibration
    • 7.2 Nonlinear calibration
    • 7.3 Examples
  • Chapter 8: The titration system
    • Publisher Summary
    • 8.1 Discrete titration
    • 8.2 Continuous titration
    • 8.3 Nonlinear model
    • 8.4 Examples
  • Chapter 9: Miscellaneous
    • Publisher Summary
    • 9.1 Multiple modeling
    • 9.2 Principal components
    • 9.3 Examples
  • Appendix
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
132
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099372
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275336

About the Author

Pierre Thijssen

Dr Pierre Cornelis Thijssen studied chemistry at the Radboud University in the Netherlands, obtaining his Masters Degree in 1978. He then moved to the University of Amsterdam, where he graduated in 1986 with a Ph.D based on his thesis entitled "State Estimation in Chemometrics" which is the basis of this book. Since then, Dr Thijssen has worked for various companies as a laboratory manager and chemometrician.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

