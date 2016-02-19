State and Trait - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126503531, 9781483289144

State and Trait, Volume 3

1st Edition

State and Trait

Editors: A. Smith D. Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483289144
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th July 1992
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
113.59
96.55
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This third volume of Handbook of Human Performance addresses individual differences in human performance. The book considers both effects related to stable characteristics and those which are a product of either endogenous changes in state, or induced by task performance itself. It includes chapters on intelligence, demographic factors, extra version, and fatigue. Although a wide range of topics is covered, all contributions are linked in a consistent manner to human performance.

Table of Contents

M. Anderson, Intelligence. R. Davies, A. Taylor, And L. Dorn, Aging. J. Ussher, Sex Differences in Performance. G. Mattherws, Extraversion. J. Mueller, Anxiety. G. Matthews, Mood. S. Campbell, Sleep and Circadian Rhythms. A. Smith, Time of Day. A.Tilley and S. Brown, Sleep Deprivation. F. Nachreiner and K. Hanecke, Vigilance. A. Craig, Fatigue. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289144

About the Editor

A. Smith

D. Jones

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.