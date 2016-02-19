State and Trait, Volume 3
1st Edition
State and Trait
Description
This third volume of Handbook of Human Performance addresses individual differences in human performance. The book considers both effects related to stable characteristics and those which are a product of either endogenous changes in state, or induced by task performance itself. It includes chapters on intelligence, demographic factors, extra version, and fatigue. Although a wide range of topics is covered, all contributions are linked in a consistent manner to human performance.
Table of Contents
M. Anderson, Intelligence. R. Davies, A. Taylor, And L. Dorn, Aging. J. Ussher, Sex Differences in Performance. G. Mattherws, Extraversion. J. Mueller, Anxiety. G. Matthews, Mood. S. Campbell, Sleep and Circadian Rhythms. A. Smith, Time of Day. A.Tilley and S. Brown, Sleep Deprivation. F. Nachreiner and K. Hanecke, Vigilance. A. Craig, Fatigue. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 16th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289144