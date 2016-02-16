State & Government in the Federal Republic of Germany
2nd Edition
The Executive at Work
Description
The second edition of Government in the Federal Republic of Germany, first published in 1973, has been substantially rewritten and expanded and the title altered in recognition of an emphasis already present in the first edition, and greatly enhanced after revision. Since the first appearance of this authoritative text many changes in the details of organization and procedure have taken place, as well as extensive changes in personnel and, to some extent, in the problems and policy issues which now face those responsible for government in the Federal Republic. In considering these changes the author presents a view of the political institutions of the Federal Republic which develops logically and naturally from his earlier perspective.
Readership
Students of politics, European studies, comparative politics and political institutions; and the general reader
Table of Contents
The Inheritance of the State: The absence of a unitary system
German constitutionalism and the Rechsstaat
The separation between State and Society
The Framework of Parties and Political Opinion in the Federal Republic: The revolution of destruction and its aftermath
The reconstruction of political institutions
The reshaping of the party system
Federal Executive Leadership: The Federal Government
The Federal Chancellor
The Federal Ministries
The Federal Departments and their external relations
A pluralism executive
Federalism and Decentralization in West German Government: The Lnder and Federal legislation
The financial basis of Federalism
The Bureaucracy in the Federal Republic: The historical heritage
Politics, politicians and the bureaucracy
Controlling the Executive: The judicial modes of control
The internal control of financial performance and efficiency
The Challenge of Expanding Governments: Planning the use of resources
The European Community dimension
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293011
About the Author
N. Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuffield College, Oxford, UK
Reviews
"...a comprehensive and authoritative study." --Bibliographia
"...a comprehensive and authoritative study of the structure and operation of e Federal Republic of Germany." --Bibliographia IULA
"...an authoritative guide to the executive institutions of the Federal Republic." --Public Administration
"The new edition of Johnson's book is welcome....it is essential reading for anyone wishing to understand the framework of policy formation in the Federal Republic....a lucid exposition of a vastly complex subject." --Environment Planning (Government & Policy), vol. 3, no. 4