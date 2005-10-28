Starting Your Practice
1st Edition
A Survival Guide for Nurse Practitioners
Description
This unique resource is an ideal career-planning guide for advanced practice students, recent graduates, and practicing nurse practitioners who want to expand their careers. It's filled with helpful guidelines and proven strategies for success in every aspect of NP practice, including certification and licensure, finding and negotiating a practice opportunity, and developing community and professional partnerships.
Key Features
- Guidelines for completing the necessary requirements for certification and licensure
- Tips for finding and negotiating a practice opportunity
- Strategies for using available technology and tools, such as the internet and PDAs, to create a successful clinical practice environment
- Ideas for developing a community partnership by creating successful professional and clinical contacts in the community
- Practical advice on how best to market oneself and interview with potential employers
- Key information on establishing systems in practice, using tools to enhance clinical judgment, and other important responsibilities related to clinical practice
- A wealth of real-world examples, including resumes, collaborative agreements, contracts, business plans, billing and coding, and productivity flowcharts, provide essential resources for a successful practice
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Finding the Job You Want
1. Starting Out
2. Marketing Yourself
3. Corresponding with Potential Employers
4. Interview Process
Unit 2: The Tools You’ll Need to Get Started
5. Practice Credentials
6. Negotiating Contracts
7. Entrepreneurship
8. Starting Your Practice
9. Coding and Billing
Unit 3: The Tools You’ll Need to Practice
10. Documentation
11. Patient Education
12. Tracking Systems
13. Outcomes
14. Using Technology to Enhance Practice
Unit 4: Your Place in the Community
15. Community Involvement
16. Professional Involvement
17. Professional Collaboration
18. Professional Responsibilities and Leadership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 28th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323024884
About the Author
Jean Nagelkerk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Kirkhof College of Nursing, Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids, MI, USA