Unit 1: Finding the Job You Want

1. Starting Out

2. Marketing Yourself

3. Corresponding with Potential Employers

4. Interview Process

Unit 2: The Tools You’ll Need to Get Started

5. Practice Credentials

6. Negotiating Contracts

7. Entrepreneurship

8. Starting Your Practice

9. Coding and Billing

Unit 3: The Tools You’ll Need to Practice

10. Documentation

11. Patient Education

12. Tracking Systems

13. Outcomes

14. Using Technology to Enhance Practice

Unit 4: Your Place in the Community

15. Community Involvement

16. Professional Involvement

17. Professional Collaboration

18. Professional Responsibilities and Leadership