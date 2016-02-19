Starting Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750620536, 9781483105581

Starting Electronics

1st Edition

All You Need to Get a Grounding in Practical Electronics

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483105581
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th September 1994
Page Count: 230
Description

Starting Electronics is a nine-chapter introductory text to electronics based on feature articles previously published as magazine articles. The opening chapter provides an overview of the fundamentals of electronics. The succeeding chapters present details of some easy-to-do experiments and the current and voltage measurement. The remaining chapters cover some basic components of electronics, including capacitor, integrated circuit, oscillator, filter, diodes, and transistors. This book will prove useful to electronic constructors and students.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1. The Very First Steps

2. On the Boards

3. Measuring Current and Voltage

4. Capacitors

5. ICs Oscillators and Filters

6. Diodes I

7. Diodes II

8. Transistors

9. Integrated Circuits

Glossary

Quiz Answers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483105581

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.

Ratings and Reviews

