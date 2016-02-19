Starting Electronics
1st Edition
All You Need to Get a Grounding in Practical Electronics
Description
Starting Electronics is a nine-chapter introductory text to electronics based on feature articles previously published as magazine articles. The opening chapter provides an overview of the fundamentals of electronics. The succeeding chapters present details of some easy-to-do experiments and the current and voltage measurement. The remaining chapters cover some basic components of electronics, including capacitor, integrated circuit, oscillator, filter, diodes, and transistors. This book will prove useful to electronic constructors and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Very First Steps
2. On the Boards
3. Measuring Current and Voltage
4. Capacitors
5. ICs Oscillators and Filters
6. Diodes I
7. Diodes II
8. Transistors
9. Integrated Circuits
Glossary
Quiz Answers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1994
- Published:
- 26th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105581
About the Author
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.