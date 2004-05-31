Starting a Digitization Center
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction; Getting started; Hardware; Software; The digitization process; Collaboration: ways of working together; Funding; Putting collections online; Preservation planning.
Description
Starting a Digitization Center provides a complete overview of the digitization process and how to set up a digitization center, from the earliest stages of development to putting collections online. It covers: Essential steps and standards, acquiring the essentials needed for imaging/digitizing, including equipment, software, hardware, personnel and housing, finding partners/collaborators, locating training and online resources, obtaining funding, setting up guidelines, formats, websites and putting collections online.
Key Features
- Stresses the importance of collaboration, tips for finding partners and working with others
- Serves as a practical handbook and it acts as a manual, and guides readers to finding more advanced resources
- Focuses on creating a good digitisation center/project with extremely limited funds and/or low budget
Readership
Librarians, archivists and curators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 31st May 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630663
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340744
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340737
About the Authors
Cokie Anderson Author
Cokie Anderson has been an Assistant Professor at Oklahoma State University since 2000, and directs the University Library’s Electronic Publishing Center. She is one of the founding members of , a collaborative effort by Oklahoma libraries, archives, and museums to digitise cultural materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oklahoma State University, USA
David Maxwell Author
David C. Maxwell is the Coordinator at Oklahoma State University Library Electronic Publishing Center.