Starting a Digitization Center - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340737, 9781780630663

Starting a Digitization Center

1st Edition

Authors: Cokie Anderson David Maxwell
eBook ISBN: 9781780630663
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340744
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340737
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2004
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Introduction; Getting started; Hardware; Software; The digitization process; Collaboration: ways of working together; Funding; Putting collections online; Preservation planning.

Description

Starting a Digitization Center provides a complete overview of the digitization process and how to set up a digitization center, from the earliest stages of development to putting collections online. It covers: Essential steps and standards, acquiring the essentials needed for imaging/digitizing, including equipment, software, hardware, personnel and housing, finding partners/collaborators, locating training and online resources, obtaining funding, setting up guidelines, formats, websites and putting collections online.

Key Features

  • Stresses the importance of collaboration, tips for finding partners and working with others
  • Serves as a practical handbook and it acts as a manual, and guides readers to finding more advanced resources
  • Focuses on creating a good digitisation center/project with extremely limited funds and/or low budget

Readership

Librarians, archivists and curators

About the Authors

Cokie Anderson Author

Cokie Anderson has been an Assistant Professor at Oklahoma State University since 2000, and directs the University Library’s Electronic Publishing Center. She is one of the founding members of , a collaborative effort by Oklahoma libraries, archives, and museums to digitise cultural materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University, USA

David Maxwell Author

David C. Maxwell is the Coordinator at Oklahoma State University Library Electronic Publishing Center.

