Start-Up Creation
1st Edition
The Smart Eco-efficient Built Environment
Description
Start-Up Creation: The Smart Eco-efficient Built Environment provides a state-of-the-art review on high-technology applications and explains how these can be applied to improve the eco-efficiency of the built environment. Divided into four main parts, the book explains the key factors behind successful startup companies that grow from university research, including the development of a business plan, the importance of intellectual property, necessary entrepreneurial skills, and innovative thinking.
Part Two presents the latest research findings on nano and bio-based technologies and their application and use to the energy efficiency of the built environment. Part Three focuses on the use of genetic algorithms, Big Data, and the Internet of Things applications. Finally, the book ends with an entire section dedicated to App development using selected case studies that illustrate their application and use for monitoring building energy-efficiency.
Key Features
- Presents a definitive guide for startups that arise from college and university research, and how the application of advanced technologies can be applied to the built environment
- Includes case studies on new advanced technologies and apps development
- Links startup creation to the eco-efficient built environment through software applications
Readership
Academic researchers and industrial professionals working in the civil engineering and construction industry, as well as architects, designers and IT engineers wishing to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the design of energy-efficient buildings
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to start-up creation for the smart eco-efficient built environment
Part One: Business plans, Start-up Financing, Marketing, Creativity and Intellectual Property Marketing
2. Business plan basics for engineers
3. Lean start-up: Making start-up more successful
4. Start-up financing
5. Marketing for start-ups
6. A Minimalist Model for Measuring Entrepreneurial Creativity in Eco-systems
7. Intellectual property
Part Two: Nano and Biotechnologies for Eco-efficient Buildings
8. Nano-based thermal insulators for building energy efficiency
9. Nano-based thermal storage technologies for building energy efficiency
10. Nano-based chromogenic technologies for building energy efficiency
11. Façade integrated photobioreactors for energy efficiency
12. Biotechnologies for improving indoor air quality
13. Bioplastics for building façades
Part 3: Algorithms, Big Data and IoT for Eco-efficient and Smart Buildings
14. Development of algorithms for building retrofit
15. The use of algorithms for light control
16. Big data and cloud computing for building energy efficiency
17. Intelligent decision support systems and the internet of things for the smart built environment
18. App programming and its use in smart buildings
19. Apps for smart buildings: a case study on building security
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 13th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005491
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005460
About the Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil engineering in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
University of Minho, Portugal
University of Minho, Portugal
Erik Rasmussen
Erik Stavnsager Rasmussen is an Associate Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. His research areas include international new ventures and born global firms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Marketing and Management, International Business & Entrepreneurship, University of Southern Denmark, Denmark
Claes Granqvist
Senior Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Volodymyr Ivanov
Volodymyr Ivanov is a professor at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and his research lines encompass nanobiotechnology and microbiotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Habil Kaklauskas
Professor Dr Habil Artūras Kaklauskas is Head of the Department of Construction Economics and Property Management at Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Lithuania.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Lithuania
Stephen Makonin
Dr. Stephen Makonin is a postodoctoral fellow in Engineering Science at Simon Fraser University. His research interests include data science, big data, computational sustainability, probabilistic modelling, disaggregation, and nonintrusive load monitoring (NILM). Other interests include open science; the making of hardware and software open source and the creation of public datasets.
Simon Fraser University, Canada
Simon Fraser University, Canada
Reviews
"This book is welcome as it fills a gap in the market for eco-efficient scientists who want to understand how their work can make an impact on the industry." --Foreword by Emeritus Professor Derek Clements-Croome from the University of Reading