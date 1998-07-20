Starch: Basic Science to Biotechnology, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Abbreviations. Acknowledgments. Occurrence of Starch. Physico-Chemical Structure of the Starch Granule. The Biosynthetic Reactions of Starch Synthesis. ADPglucose Pyrophosphorylase. Starch Synthases. Branching Enzymes.The Site of Starch Synthesis in Non-Photosynthetic Plant Tissues. Regulation of the Starch Biosynthetic Pathway: Targets for Biotechnology. Starch Accumulation in Photosynthetic Cells. Starch Degradation. Industrial Applications of Starch.
Description
This volume presents the physiological and biochemical aspects of storage carbohydrates, or starch granules, in plants. This up-to-date and thorough resource carefully integrates fundamental knowledge with the most recent information on the starch granule. It discusses the chemistry of the starch granule and the biochemistry, molecular biology, plant physiology, and genetics of plant starch synthesis. The books also describes the implications of these studies for theseed, biotechnology, and modified starch industries.
Key Features
- Written for a broad readership
- Emphasizes the recent findings on the properties of starch biosynthetic enzymes and on studies describing their localization
- Details the implications these studies have on the seed, biotechnology, and modified starch industries
- Includes numerous references to the original literature
- Introduces the reader to the most important individuals and discoveries in the field
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in food science and nutrition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 199
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th July 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120164417
Reviews
"...an extremely informative volume that is of benefit to individuals with research interests in starch science."
—CARBOHYDRATE POLYMERS
"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis."
—FOOD TECHNOLOGY
"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come."
—FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mirta Sivak Serial Volume Editor
Mirta N. Sivak was born in Buenos Aires. She trained as a plant biologist and later as a starch biochemist with Carlos Cardini and Juana Tandecarz. After obtaining her Doctorate and spending a decade in England working on photosynthetic carbon assimilation, she continues her work on starch and glycogen synthesis at Michigan State University, where she is a Professor of Biochemistry. She has published extensively in these fields and has lectured on the subjects in America, Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Starch Bio-Engineering Group, Michigan State University
Jack Preiss Serial Volume Editor
Jack Preiss was born in Brooklyn. He earned his B.Sc. in Chemistry at City College of New York and completed his Ph.D. with P. Handler at Duke University. His post doctoral work was done with Paul Berg at Washington University at St. Louis and at Stanford and with G. Ashwell at NIH. In 1962 he became Assistant Professor at the University of California at Davis and went through the ranks from Professor to Chairman. In 1985 he came to Michigan State University as a Professor and Chairman of the Biochemistry Department. He has received many honors, among them the Alsberg-Schoch Memorial Lectureship Award of the American Association of Cereal Chemists and the Award of Merit of the Japanese Society of Starch Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Starch Bio-Engineering Group, Michigan State University
About the Series Editors
Steve Taylor Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA