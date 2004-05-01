Staphylococcus Aureus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563969, 9780857099907

Staphylococcus Aureus

1st Edition

Molecular and Clinical Aspects

Authors: D A Aldeen K Hiramatsu
eBook ISBN: 9780857099907
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563969
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2004
Page Count: 288
Description

Staphylococcus aureus is resident in skin and nasal membranes with a formidable pathogenic potential to cause a variety of community and hospital acquired infections. This authoritative survey covers the impact of genome sequences into our understanding of MRSA and MSSA pathogenesis. World specialists from America, Germany, Japan, Sweden and the UK contribute knowledge and experience which will be welcome to researchers, practitioners and postgraduate students of immunology, microbiology, bacteriology and pharmacology worldwide.

Key Features

  • An authoritative survey that covers the impact of genome sequences into the understanding of MRSA and MSSA pathogenesis
  • World specialists from America, Germany, Japan, Sweden and the UK contribute knowledge and experience

Readership

Researchers, practitioners, and graduate students of immunology, microbiology, bacteriology, and pharmacology

Table of Contents

Staphylococcal infection: Emerging clinical syndrome; Epidemiology of MRSA and MSSA; The staphylococcus aureus genome; Virulence gene regulation and pathogenesis of disease; Pathogenesis of disease; Antimicrobial resistance and therapy of staphylococcus aureus infections.

About the Author

D A Aldeen

Dlawer Ala Aldeen, University Hospital, Nottingham, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital, Nottingham, UK

K Hiramatsu

Keiichi Hiramatsu, University of Juntendo, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Of Juntendo, Japan

