Staphylococcus Aureus
1st Edition
Molecular and Clinical Aspects
Description
Staphylococcus aureus is resident in skin and nasal membranes with a formidable pathogenic potential to cause a variety of community and hospital acquired infections. This authoritative survey covers the impact of genome sequences into our understanding of MRSA and MSSA pathogenesis. World specialists from America, Germany, Japan, Sweden and the UK contribute knowledge and experience which will be welcome to researchers, practitioners and postgraduate students of immunology, microbiology, bacteriology and pharmacology worldwide.
Key Features
- An authoritative survey that covers the impact of genome sequences into the understanding of MRSA and MSSA pathogenesis
- World specialists from America, Germany, Japan, Sweden and the UK contribute knowledge and experience
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, and graduate students of immunology, microbiology, bacteriology, and pharmacology
Table of Contents
Staphylococcal infection: Emerging clinical syndrome; Epidemiology of MRSA and MSSA; The staphylococcus aureus genome; Virulence gene regulation and pathogenesis of disease; Pathogenesis of disease; Antimicrobial resistance and therapy of staphylococcus aureus infections.
Details
- 288
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- 1st May 2004
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780857099907
- 9781898563969
About the Author
D A Aldeen
Dlawer Ala Aldeen, University Hospital, Nottingham, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital, Nottingham, UK
K Hiramatsu
Keiichi Hiramatsu, University of Juntendo, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Of Juntendo, Japan