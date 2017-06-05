Standards, Quality Control, and Measurement Sciences in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
1st Edition
Description
Standards, Quality Control and Measurement Sciences in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing addresses the critical elements of the standards and measurement sciences in 3D printing to help readers design and create safe, reliable products of high quality. With 3D printing revolutionizing the process of manufacturing in a wide range of products, the book takes key features into account, such as design and fabrication and the current state and future potentials and opportunities in the field. In addition, the book provides an in-depth analysis on the importance of standards and measurement sciences.
With self-test exercises at the end of each chapter, readers can improve their ability to take up challenges and become proficient in a number of topics related to 3D printing, including software usage, materials specification and benchmarking.
Key Features
- Helps the reader understand the quality framework tailored for 3D printing processes
- Explains data format and process control in 3D printing
- Provides an overview of different materials and characterization methods
- Covers benchmarking and metrology for 3D printing
Readership
Engineers and Researchers entering the field for the first time, experienced readers in industry and academic
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing (AM)
2. Roadmap on AM standards
3. Measurement Sciences Roadmap for AM
4. Quality Management Framework in AM
5. Software and Data Format
6. Process Control and Modelling
7. Material Characterization and Qualification
8. Equipment Qualification
9. Benchmarking of AM parts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 5th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134900
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134894
About the Author
Chee Kai Chua
Executive Director of Singapore Centre for 3D Printing and a Professor at the School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering in the College of Engineering at Nanyang Technological University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Singapore Centre for 3D Printing and Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Chee How Wong
Associate Professor & Associate Dean at the School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering in College of Engineering at Nanyang Technological University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Associate Dean, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Wai Yee Yeong
Assistant Professor at the School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering in the College of Engineering at Nanyang Technological University
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore