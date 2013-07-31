The increased use of biodegradable synthetic or natural scaffolds combined with cells and/or biological molecules, in order to create functional replacement tissue in a damaged tissue site, has led to the need for the development of ‘best practice’ methods in the area of tissue engineering to help ensure the creation of safe, high quality products. Standardisation in cell and tissue engineering introduces concepts and current practice in the field of cell and tissue engineering to a wide audience and aims to provide awareness of the importance of standardisation in this area while suggesting directions for further investigation.



Part one provides an overview of methods for cell and tissue engineering and includes chapters on the fundamentals of cell and matrix biology for tissue engineering, 3D collagen biomatrix development, and control and vascularisation of tissue-engineered constructs. Part two begins with a chapter exploring the methods and protocols of standardisation in cell and tissue engineering before moving on to highlight issues of quality control in cell and tissue engineering, standardised chemical analysis and testing of biomaterials and principles of good laboratory practice (GLP) for in vitro cell culture applications.



Standardisation in cell and tissue engineering is a standard reference for leading research groups, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and researchers and technicians at all levels across the whole range of disciplines using cell culture within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and biomedical industries.