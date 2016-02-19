Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume I focuses on the methods used most frequently in the clinical laboratory. This book examines the scientific basis of each method, its scope, as well as its limitations. Organized into 19 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the scope of the clinical chemist's responsibility, which includes the collection of the specimen for analysis, performance of the test, reporting the results to a responsible party, and interpretation of results to clinicians. This book then explores serum amylase activity, which may be demonstrated under several conditions of temperature, time, and substrate quality. Other chapters explore the significance of blood glucose determinations in the detection of diabetes mellitus and the control of this disease by evaluation of the various dosages of insulin. The final chapter deals with the methods for the estimation of uric acid. Clinical chemists, laboratory workers, and technicians will find this book extremely useful.