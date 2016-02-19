Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126091014, 9780323160964

Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Miriam Reiner
eBook ISBN: 9780323160964
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 152
Description

Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume I focuses on the methods used most frequently in the clinical laboratory. This book examines the scientific basis of each method, its scope, as well as its limitations. Organized into 19 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the scope of the clinical chemist's responsibility, which includes the collection of the specimen for analysis, performance of the test, reporting the results to a responsible party, and interpretation of results to clinicians. This book then explores serum amylase activity, which may be demonstrated under several conditions of temperature, time, and substrate quality. Other chapters explore the significance of blood glucose determinations in the detection of diabetes mellitus and the control of this disease by evaluation of the various dosages of insulin. The final chapter deals with the methods for the estimation of uric acid. Clinical chemists, laboratory workers, and technicians will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Introduction

Amylase

Bilirubin

Calcium

Carbon Dioxide Content (Titrimetric)

Carbon Dioxide Determination by the Van Slyke Volumetric and Manometric Apparatus

Chloride

Total and Free Cholesterol

Creatinine

Glucose (Folin-Wu)

Glucose (Nelson-Somogy)

Lipase (Tributyrinase)

Alkaline and Acid Phosphataes

Inorganic Phosphaet

Total Protein, Albumin, and Globulin

Prothrombin Time

Sodium and Potassium by Flame Photometry

Thymol Turbidity

Urea Nitrogen

Uric Acid

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1953
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160964

