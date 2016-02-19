Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry
1st Edition
By the American Association of Clinical Chemists
Description
Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 5 presents a wide variety of approaches to analytical procedures in clinical chemistry. This 24-chapter volume discusses the principles, reagents, procedure, and calibration of various clinical chemistry methods. The first three chapters cover the basic protocols in clinical chemistry laboratories, including collection and preservation of specimens, error sources determination, and the automatic chemical analysis. These topics are followed by surveys on determination of blood ammonia, bilirubin, total and free cholesterol, sweat chloride, glucose, and blood and urine lead. Other chapters examine the analysis of magnesium, methemoglobin, osmolality, pH, phenylalanine, and alkaline and acid phosphatase enzymes. The final chapters focus on the methods of colorimetry and turbidimetry for total protein determination. This book is directed primarily toward clinical chemists.
Table of Contents
Michael Somogyi—A Biographical Sketch
Contributors
Preface
Collection and Preservation of Specimens
Sources of Error in Clinical Chemistry
Principles of Automatic Chemical Analysis
Blood Ammonia
Bilirubin (Modified Jendrassik and Grof)—Provisional
Bilirubin (Modified Malloy and Evelyn)—Provisional
Recommendation on a Uniform Bilirubin Standard
Cholesterol (Primary Standard)
Chloride in Sweat
Ultramicro Glucose (Enzymatic)
Lead in Blood and Urine
Magnesium (Fluorometric)
Magnesium (Titan Yellow)
Methemoglobin
Osmolality of Serum and Urine
Ph and PCO2
Phenylalanine
Alkaline and Acid Phosphatase
Total Proteins in Cerebrospinal Fluid (Colorimetric)
Total Proteins in Cerebrospinal Fluid (Turbidimetric)
Salicylate
Urea Nitrogen and Urinary Ammonia
Xylose
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221892