Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 5 presents a wide variety of approaches to analytical procedures in clinical chemistry. This 24-chapter volume discusses the principles, reagents, procedure, and calibration of various clinical chemistry methods. The first three chapters cover the basic protocols in clinical chemistry laboratories, including collection and preservation of specimens, error sources determination, and the automatic chemical analysis. These topics are followed by surveys on determination of blood ammonia, bilirubin, total and free cholesterol, sweat chloride, glucose, and blood and urine lead. Other chapters examine the analysis of magnesium, methemoglobin, osmolality, pH, phenylalanine, and alkaline and acid phosphatase enzymes. The final chapters focus on the methods of colorimetry and turbidimetry for total protein determination. This book is directed primarily toward clinical chemists.