Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition

Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry

1st Edition

By the American Association of Clinical Chemists

Editors: Samuel Meites
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 5 presents a wide variety of approaches to analytical procedures in clinical chemistry. This 24-chapter volume discusses the principles, reagents, procedure, and calibration of various clinical chemistry methods. The first three chapters cover the basic protocols in clinical chemistry laboratories, including collection and preservation of specimens, error sources determination, and the automatic chemical analysis. These topics are followed by surveys on determination of blood ammonia, bilirubin, total and free cholesterol, sweat chloride, glucose, and blood and urine lead. Other chapters examine the analysis of magnesium, methemoglobin, osmolality, pH, phenylalanine, and alkaline and acid phosphatase enzymes. The final chapters focus on the methods of colorimetry and turbidimetry for total protein determination. This book is directed primarily toward clinical chemists.

Michael Somogyi—A Biographical Sketch

Contributors

Preface

Collection and Preservation of Specimens

Sources of Error in Clinical Chemistry

Principles of Automatic Chemical Analysis

Blood Ammonia

Bilirubin (Modified Jendrassik and Grof)—Provisional

Bilirubin (Modified Malloy and Evelyn)—Provisional

Recommendation on a Uniform Bilirubin Standard

Cholesterol (Primary Standard)

Chloride in Sweat

Ultramicro Glucose (Enzymatic)

Lead in Blood and Urine

Magnesium (Fluorometric)

Magnesium (Titan Yellow)

Methemoglobin

Osmolality of Serum and Urine

Ph and PCO2

Phenylalanine

Alkaline and Acid Phosphatase

Total Proteins in Cerebrospinal Fluid (Colorimetric)

Total Proteins in Cerebrospinal Fluid (Turbidimetric)

Salicylate

Urea Nitrogen and Urinary Ammonia

Xylose

Author Index

Subject Index


