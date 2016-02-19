Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126091076, 9781483282213

Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry

1st Edition

By the American Association of Clinical Chemists

Editors: Gerald R. Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9781483282213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 352
Description

Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 7 presents the methods to determine how an automated or radioisotope procedure can be best studied and evaluated. This book deals with subjects on control systems and standardization that are essential for effective operation of any clinical chemistry laboratory.

Organized into seven parts encompassing 23 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technical aspects of the muramidase assay and its usefulness in the diagnosis of a variety of hematologic and renal disorders. This text then examines the use of olive oil as a substrate for measuring lipase activity. Other chapters consider the increased interest in the relationship of serum lipid fractions to coronary artery disease and the hyperlipoproteinemias. This book discusses as well the manual method for determination of serum iron. The final chapter deals with precipitating antigen–antibody systems used in diverse areas as immunology, microbiology, biochemistry, and forensic medicine.

This book is a valuable resource for clinical chemists.

Table of Contents


Miriam Reiner—A Biographical Sketch

Contributors

Preface

I. Enzymes

Measurement of 5'-Nucleotidase Activity in Serum

Assay of Muramidase Activity in Serum, Plasma, or Urine

Measurement of Lipase Activity in Serum

Measurement of Creatine Kinase Activity in Serum

Colorimetric Determination of Lactate Dehydrogenase (L-Lactate : Nad Oxidoreductase) Activity

LDH Isoenzymes

II. Lipids

Measurement of Phospholipids in Serum

Semiautomated Fluorometric Measurement of Triglycerides

Classification of Hyperlipidaemias and Hyperlipoproteinaemias

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis of Lipoprotein

III. Minerals, Heavy Metals

Measurement of Serum Iron and Total Iron-Binding Capacity: Manual and Automated Techniques

Total Calcium in Serum by Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry

Measurement of Lead in Blood, Urine, and Scalp Hair by Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry

IV. Proteins

Technique of Immunoelectrophoresis

Determination of Serum Albumin

Histidine

Procedure for Serum Protein Determinations with a Triphosphate Biuret Reagent

V. Toxicology

Ethchlorvynol ("Placidyl"): Determination in Serum and Urine

VI. Vitamins and Hormones

Vitamin A and Carotene

Catecholamines and Associated Metabolites in Human Urine

Assay of Serum Thyroxine

I. Competitive Protein-Binding Radioassay of Serum Thyroxine

Assay of Serum Thyroxine

II. Total Thyroxine by Competitive Protein Binding (Displacement)

Assay of Serum Thyroxine

III. Semiautomated Determination of Thyroxine (T4) Iodine

VII. Special Techniques

Paper Chromatography of Urine in the Detection of Metabolic Diseases

Methods for Assuring Quality Data from Continuous-Flow Analyzers

Application of Gel-Diffusion Techniques in the Clinical Laboratory

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483282213

About the Editor

Gerald R. Cooper

