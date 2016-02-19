Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry
1st Edition
By the American Association of Clinical Chemists
Description
Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 7 presents the methods to determine how an automated or radioisotope procedure can be best studied and evaluated. This book deals with subjects on control systems and standardization that are essential for effective operation of any clinical chemistry laboratory.
Organized into seven parts encompassing 23 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technical aspects of the muramidase assay and its usefulness in the diagnosis of a variety of hematologic and renal disorders. This text then examines the use of olive oil as a substrate for measuring lipase activity. Other chapters consider the increased interest in the relationship of serum lipid fractions to coronary artery disease and the hyperlipoproteinemias. This book discusses as well the manual method for determination of serum iron. The final chapter deals with precipitating antigen–antibody systems used in diverse areas as immunology, microbiology, biochemistry, and forensic medicine.
This book is a valuable resource for clinical chemists.
Table of Contents
Miriam Reiner—A Biographical Sketch
Contributors
Preface
I. Enzymes
Measurement of 5'-Nucleotidase Activity in Serum
Assay of Muramidase Activity in Serum, Plasma, or Urine
Measurement of Lipase Activity in Serum
Measurement of Creatine Kinase Activity in Serum
Colorimetric Determination of Lactate Dehydrogenase (L-Lactate : Nad Oxidoreductase) Activity
LDH Isoenzymes
II. Lipids
Measurement of Phospholipids in Serum
Semiautomated Fluorometric Measurement of Triglycerides
Classification of Hyperlipidaemias and Hyperlipoproteinaemias
Agarose Gel Electrophoresis of Lipoprotein
III. Minerals, Heavy Metals
Measurement of Serum Iron and Total Iron-Binding Capacity: Manual and Automated Techniques
Total Calcium in Serum by Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry
Measurement of Lead in Blood, Urine, and Scalp Hair by Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry
IV. Proteins
Technique of Immunoelectrophoresis
Determination of Serum Albumin
Histidine
Procedure for Serum Protein Determinations with a Triphosphate Biuret Reagent
V. Toxicology
Ethchlorvynol ("Placidyl"): Determination in Serum and Urine
VI. Vitamins and Hormones
Vitamin A and Carotene
Catecholamines and Associated Metabolites in Human Urine
Assay of Serum Thyroxine
I. Competitive Protein-Binding Radioassay of Serum Thyroxine
Assay of Serum Thyroxine
II. Total Thyroxine by Competitive Protein Binding (Displacement)
Assay of Serum Thyroxine
III. Semiautomated Determination of Thyroxine (T4) Iodine
VII. Special Techniques
Paper Chromatography of Urine in the Detection of Metabolic Diseases
Methods for Assuring Quality Data from Continuous-Flow Analyzers
Application of Gel-Diffusion Techniques in the Clinical Laboratory
Author Index
Subject Index
