Standard Methods of Clinical Chemistry, Volume 7 presents the methods to determine how an automated or radioisotope procedure can be best studied and evaluated. This book deals with subjects on control systems and standardization that are essential for effective operation of any clinical chemistry laboratory.

Organized into seven parts encompassing 23 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the technical aspects of the muramidase assay and its usefulness in the diagnosis of a variety of hematologic and renal disorders. This text then examines the use of olive oil as a substrate for measuring lipase activity. Other chapters consider the increased interest in the relationship of serum lipid fractions to coronary artery disease and the hyperlipoproteinemias. This book discusses as well the manual method for determination of serum iron. The final chapter deals with precipitating antigen–antibody systems used in diverse areas as immunology, microbiology, biochemistry, and forensic medicine.

This book is a valuable resource for clinical chemists.