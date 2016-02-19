Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419583, 9781483289670

Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: E. Delden
eBook ISBN: 9781483289670
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Table of Contents


Glossary

1 Storage and Transportation of Cane

2 Separation of Juice From Cane

3 Baggase-Bagacillo — Its Use and Behavior

4 Juice Weighing or Measuring

5 Liming

6 Clarification Processes

7 Sulfitation Process

8 Carbonatation Process

9 Special Clarification Agents

10 Ion Exchange

11 Evaporation

12 Evaporator Cleaning

13 Measurement of Heat-Transfer Coefficient

14 Boiling House Operation

15 Seeding and Crystallization

16 Two-Boiling System

17 Three-Boiling System

18 Handling of A and B Molasses

19 Double Magma, Complete Crystallization, etc.

20 Molasses Centrifugation

21 Crystallizers

22 Centrifugal Station

23 Exhaustion of Final Molasses

24 Sugar Handling

25 Insulation of Equipment

26 Vacuum Equipment

27 Principles of Condensing Equipment

28 Steam

29 Water Supply for Fabrication Purposes

30 Pumps

31 Piping

32 Products Other than Sugar

33 Instrumentation in Raw Sugar Mills

34 Laboratory

35 Laboratory Reports and Book-Keeping

36 Purchase of Cane

37 Paint and Color Specifications

38 Off-Season Work for Regular Staff Personnel

39 Interpretation of Laboratory Reports

40 Solids Balance

Subject Index

Description

Sugar Series, Vol. 1: Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills focuses on the processes, methodologies, and principles involved in standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.

The publication first tackles the storage and transportation of cane, separation of juice from cane, use and behavior of bagasse, and juice weighing or measuring. The book then elaborates on liming, clarification, carbonatation, and sulfitation processes, and special clarification agents and their history. Topics include phosphate, magnesium compounds, clay, bauxite, charcoal and carbon, blankit, lime kiln, sulfur dioxide, and sample calculation of a sulfur burner.

The text examines ion-exchange, evaporation, evaporator cleaning, measurement of heat-transfer coefficient, boiling house operation, seeding and crystallization, molasses centrifugation, and crystallizers. Discussions focus on water circulation, powdered-sugar preparation, crystallization procedure in practice, soda and acid facilities, cleaning shut-down, and variations on chemical cleaning.

The manuscript is a vital source of data for researchers wanting to study the standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289670

Reviews

@qu:...invaluable as a textbook for students wishing to understand basic processes. In countries where the technologist learns his skills on the job, the book will be an essential tool. @source: The Chemical Engineer

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

E. Delden Author

