Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills, Volume 1

Sugar Series, Vol. 1: Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills focuses on the processes, methodologies, and principles involved in standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.

The publication first tackles the storage and transportation of cane, separation of juice from cane, use and behavior of bagasse, and juice weighing or measuring. The book then elaborates on liming, clarification, carbonatation, and sulfitation processes, and special clarification agents and their history. Topics include phosphate, magnesium compounds, clay, bauxite, charcoal and carbon, blankit, lime kiln, sulfur dioxide, and sample calculation of a sulfur burner.

The text examines ion-exchange, evaporation, evaporator cleaning, measurement of heat-transfer coefficient, boiling house operation, seeding and crystallization, molasses centrifugation, and crystallizers. Discussions focus on water circulation, powdered-sugar preparation, crystallization procedure in practice, soda and acid facilities, cleaning shut-down, and variations on chemical cleaning.

The manuscript is a vital source of data for researchers wanting to study the standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.