Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Glossary
1 Storage and Transportation of Cane
2 Separation of Juice From Cane
3 Baggase-Bagacillo — Its Use and Behavior
4 Juice Weighing or Measuring
5 Liming
6 Clarification Processes
7 Sulfitation Process
8 Carbonatation Process
9 Special Clarification Agents
10 Ion Exchange
11 Evaporation
12 Evaporator Cleaning
13 Measurement of Heat-Transfer Coefficient
14 Boiling House Operation
15 Seeding and Crystallization
16 Two-Boiling System
17 Three-Boiling System
18 Handling of A and B Molasses
19 Double Magma, Complete Crystallization, etc.
20 Molasses Centrifugation
21 Crystallizers
22 Centrifugal Station
23 Exhaustion of Final Molasses
24 Sugar Handling
25 Insulation of Equipment
26 Vacuum Equipment
27 Principles of Condensing Equipment
28 Steam
29 Water Supply for Fabrication Purposes
30 Pumps
31 Piping
32 Products Other than Sugar
33 Instrumentation in Raw Sugar Mills
34 Laboratory
35 Laboratory Reports and Book-Keeping
36 Purchase of Cane
37 Paint and Color Specifications
38 Off-Season Work for Regular Staff Personnel
39 Interpretation of Laboratory Reports
40 Solids Balance
Subject Index
Description
Sugar Series, Vol. 1: Standard Fabrication Practices for Cane Sugar Mills focuses on the processes, methodologies, and principles involved in standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.
The publication first tackles the storage and transportation of cane, separation of juice from cane, use and behavior of bagasse, and juice weighing or measuring. The book then elaborates on liming, clarification, carbonatation, and sulfitation processes, and special clarification agents and their history. Topics include phosphate, magnesium compounds, clay, bauxite, charcoal and carbon, blankit, lime kiln, sulfur dioxide, and sample calculation of a sulfur burner.
The text examines ion-exchange, evaporation, evaporator cleaning, measurement of heat-transfer coefficient, boiling house operation, seeding and crystallization, molasses centrifugation, and crystallizers. Discussions focus on water circulation, powdered-sugar preparation, crystallization procedure in practice, soda and acid facilities, cleaning shut-down, and variations on chemical cleaning.
The manuscript is a vital source of data for researchers wanting to study the standard fabrication practices for cane sugar mills.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289670
Reviews
@qu:...invaluable as a textbook for students wishing to understand basic processes. In countries where the technologist learns his skills on the job, the book will be an essential tool. @source: The Chemical Engineer