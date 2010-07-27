Stand-Alone and Hybrid Wind Energy Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695279, 9781845699628

Stand-Alone and Hybrid Wind Energy Systems

1st Edition

Technology, Energy Storage and Applications

Editors: J K Kaldellis
eBook ISBN: 9781845699628
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695279
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th July 2010
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamental science and engineering: Overview of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems; Overview of energy storage technologies; Design and performance optimisation; Feasibility assessment. Part 2 Development of energy systems and energy storage technology: Stand-alone wind; Hybrid wind-diesel; Hybrid wind-photovoltaic; Hybrid wind-hydrogen; Hybrid wind-hydropower; Electro-chemical energy storage; Flywheel energy storage; Compressed air energy storage. Part 3 Applications: Integration into remote micro-grids; Integration into buildings; Desalination.

Description

Wind power is fast becoming one of the leading renewable energy sources worldwide, not only from large scale wind farms but also from the increasing penetration of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems. These systems are primarily of benefit in small-scale applications, especially where there is no connection to a central electricity network, and where there are limited conventional fuel resources but available renewable energy resources. By applying appropriate planning, systems selection and sizing, including the integration of energy storage devices to mitigate variable energy generation patterns, theses systems can supply secure reliable and economic power to remote locations and distributed micro-grids.

Stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems is a synthesis of the most recent knowledge and experience on wind-based hybrid renewable energy systems, comprehensively covering the scientific, technical and socio-economic issues involved in the application of these systems.

Part one presents an overview of the fundamental science and engineering of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems and energy storage technology, including design and performance optimisation methods and feasibility assessment for these systems. Part two initially reviews the design, development, operation and optimisation of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems – including wind-diesel, wind -photovoltaic (PV), wind-hydrogen, and wind-hydropower energy systems – before moving on to examine applicable energy storage technology, including electro-chemical, flywheel (kinetic) and compressed air energy storage technologies. Finally, Part three assesses the integration of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems and energy technology into remote micro-grids and buildings, and their application for desalination systems.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems is a standard reference for all renewable energy professionals, consultants, researchers and academics from post-graduate level up.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the fundamental science and engineering of stand-alone hybrid and wind energy systems, including design and performance optimisation methods
  • Reviews the development and operation of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems
  • Assesses the integration of stand-alone and hybrid wind energy systems and energy storage technology into remote micro-grids and buildings, and their application for desalination systems

Readership

Renewable energy professionals, consultants, researchers and academics from post-graduate level up

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699628
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695279

About the Editors

J K Kaldellis Editor

Professor John K. Kaldellis is Head of the Soft Energy Applications & Environmental Protection Laboratory (SEALAB) at the Technological Education Institute of Piraeus, Greece. Prof. Kaldellis has long and extensive academic experience in the development and application of renewable energy sources with an emphasis in wind-based renewable energy systems and many research interests in the field of hybrid wind energy systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

TEI of Piraeus, Greece

