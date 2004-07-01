Stan Shiels on centrifugal pumps: Collected articles from 'World Pumps' magazine
1st Edition
Description
This collection of all of Stan Shiels’ articles for World Pumps covers specification, operational issues, troubleshooting and the well-known ‘PumpAcademy’ articles which covered specific topics of importance to pump engineers. The result is a volume which is enjoyable and instructive to read,containing facts and opinions as fresh as the day they were written.
Key Features
The late Stan Shiels had over 35 years experience as a professional engineer and over a period of nearly 15 years made a regular contribution to World Pumps magazine. This book includes 28 articles which will form a valuable resource to the pump engineer. *Articles cover many aspects of pump specification, operation and troubleshooting
Readership
Maintenance engineers, pump engineers, process designers, pump users.
Table of Contents
Centrifugal pump specification and selection - a systems approach, centrifugal pump specification and selection - a systems approach part I & II, hidden dangers in centrifugal pump specification part I & II, the risks of parallel operation, the [B-K] factor in mechanical seal life, the importance of running clearances, when two pumps are cheaper than one, cost factors when considering pumping rate and line size, which is worse, specifiying too much head or too much flow, causes of intermittent and chronic cavitation, locating the greatest centifugal pump energy savings, how centrifugal pump hydraulics affect rolling element bearing life, importance of proper review in pump specification, protecting centifugal pumps at low flow rates, motor trip! predicting the unforeseen disaster, trimming impeller to save energy and increase flow rate, applying mechanical seals to centrifugal pumps, understanding the essentials of centrifugal pump reliability, application of rolling element bearings in centrifugal pumps, centrifugal pump commissioning and start-up, optimizing centrifugal pump operation, overlooked key areas of centrifugal pump maintenance, centrifugal pump troubleshooting: part one: the hydraulic area, centrifugal pump troubleshooting: part two: a retrospective approach, troubleshooting centrifugal pumps: rolling element bearing failures, failure of mechanical seals in centrifugal pumps: part one, failure of mechanical seals in centrifugal pumps: part two
Details
