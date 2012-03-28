Stage B, A Pre-cursor to Heart Failure, Part II, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738724, 9781455744060

Stage B, A Pre-cursor to Heart Failure, Part II, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 8-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jay Cohn Gary Francis
eBook ISBN: 9781455744060
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738724
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Page Count: 704
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the joint American College of Cardiology /American Heart Association classification system, Stage B heart failure refers to patients with structural heart disease but no symptoms of heart failure.  Preventing progression of heart failure in Stage B patients is a central concern to heart failure specialists, so two issues have been devoted to this topic.  Part II focuses on screening to identify patients with Stage B HF and monitoring and therapeutic approaches to patients with a diagnosis of Stage B HF.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744060
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738724

About the Authors

Jay Cohn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, University of Minnesota, Medical School Minneapolis, MN, Editor of the Journal of Cardiac Failure

Gary Francis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Variety Club Research Center, Minneapolis, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.