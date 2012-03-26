Stage B, a Pre-cursor of Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738717, 9781455742844

Stage B, a Pre-cursor of Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 8-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jay Cohn Gary Francis
eBook ISBN: 9781455742844
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738717
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Description

In the joint American College of Cardiology /American Heart Association classification system, Stage B heart failure refers to patients with structural heart disease but no symptoms of heart failure.  Preventing progression of heart failure in Stage B patients is a central concern to heart failure specialists, so two issues have been devoted to this topic.  Part I focuses on an understanding of structural heart disease and the factors that cause progression from risk of heart failure to development of structural changes.

About the Authors

Jay Cohn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, University of Minnesota, Medical School Minneapolis, MN, Editor of the Journal of Cardiac Failure

Gary Francis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Variety Club Research Center, Minneapolis, MN

