Stage B, a Pre-cursor of Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 8-1
1st Edition
Description
In the joint American College of Cardiology /American Heart Association classification system, Stage B heart failure refers to patients with structural heart disease but no symptoms of heart failure. Preventing progression of heart failure in Stage B patients is a central concern to heart failure specialists, so two issues have been devoted to this topic. Part I focuses on an understanding of structural heart disease and the factors that cause progression from risk of heart failure to development of structural changes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742844
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738717
About the Authors
Jay Cohn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, University of Minnesota, Medical School Minneapolis, MN, Editor of the Journal of Cardiac Failure
Gary Francis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Variety Club Research Center, Minneapolis, MN