Stable Numerical Schemes for Fluids, Structures and their Interactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482731, 9780081023808

Stable Numerical Schemes for Fluids, Structures and their Interactions

1st Edition

Authors: Cornel Marius Murea
eBook ISBN: 9780081023808
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482731
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2017
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
100.00
85.00
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book presents numerical algorithms for solving incompressible fluids, elastic structures and fluid-structure interactions. It collects some of the fundamental finite element methods as well as new approaches.
For Stokes and Navier-Stokes equations, the mixed finite element method is employed. An arbitrary Lagrangian Eulerian framework is used for fluids in a moving domain. Schemes for linear and St Venant-Kirchhoff non-linear dynamic elasticity are presented. For fluid-structure interaction, two schemes are analyzed: the first is fully implicit and the second is semi-implicit, where the fluid domain is computed explicitly and consequently the computational time is considerably reduced.
The stability of the schemes is proven in this self-contained book. Every chapter is supplied with numerical tests for the reader. These are aimed at Masters students in Mathematics or Mechanical Engineering.

Key Features

  • Presents a self-contained monograph of schemes for fluid and elastic structures, including their interactions
  • Provides a numerical analysis of schemes for Stokes and Navier-Stokes equations
  • Covers dynamic linear and non-linear elasticity and fluid-structure interaction

Readership

Masters and PhD students and young researchers in Mathematics or Mechanical Engineering

Table of Contents

1. Mixed Finite Elements for Stokes Equations
2. Numerical Schemes for Navier-Stokes Equations
3. The ALE Method for Navier-Stokes Equations in a Moving Domain
4. Linear Elastodynamics
5. Nonlinear Elastodynamics
6. Numerical Schemes for the Fluid-Structure Interaction

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023808
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482731

About the Author

Cornel Marius Murea

Cornel Marius Murea is a lecturer at the University of Haute Alsace, France. His research area includes numerical analysis and scientific computing of fluid-structure interaction problems.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Haute Alsace, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.