Stable Numerical Schemes for Fluids, Structures and their Interactions
1st Edition
Description
This book presents numerical algorithms for solving incompressible fluids, elastic structures and fluid-structure interactions. It collects some of the fundamental finite element methods as well as new approaches.
For Stokes and Navier-Stokes equations, the mixed finite element method is employed. An arbitrary Lagrangian Eulerian framework is used for fluids in a moving domain. Schemes for linear and St Venant-Kirchhoff non-linear dynamic elasticity are presented. For fluid-structure interaction, two schemes are analyzed: the first is fully implicit and the second is semi-implicit, where the fluid domain is computed explicitly and consequently the computational time is considerably reduced.
The stability of the schemes is proven in this self-contained book. Every chapter is supplied with numerical tests for the reader. These are aimed at Masters students in Mathematics or Mechanical Engineering.
Key Features
- Presents a self-contained monograph of schemes for fluid and elastic structures, including their interactions
- Provides a numerical analysis of schemes for Stokes and Navier-Stokes equations
- Covers dynamic linear and non-linear elasticity and fluid-structure interaction
Readership
Masters and PhD students and young researchers in Mathematics or Mechanical Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Mixed Finite Elements for Stokes Equations
2. Numerical Schemes for Navier-Stokes Equations
3. The ALE Method for Navier-Stokes Equations in a Moving Domain
4. Linear Elastodynamics
5. Nonlinear Elastodynamics
6. Numerical Schemes for the Fluid-Structure Interaction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th September 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023808
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482731
About the Author
Cornel Marius Murea
Cornel Marius Murea is a lecturer at the University of Haute Alsace, France. His research area includes numerical analysis and scientific computing of fluid-structure interaction problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Haute Alsace, France