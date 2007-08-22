Stable Isotopes as Indicators of Ecological Change - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736277, 9780080551005

Stable Isotopes as Indicators of Ecological Change, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Todd Dawson Rolf Siegwolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080551005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736277
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301058
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2007
Page Count: 436
Table of Contents

Section 1: Ecological isotope archives; Section 2: Plant-based isotope data as indicators of ecological change; Section 3: Animal-based isotope data as indicators of ecological change; Section 4: Isotope composition of trace gasses, sediments and biomarkers as recorders of change; Section 5: Humans, isotopes and ecological change; Section 6: New challenges and frontiers: biodiversity, ecological change and stable isotope networks.

Description

The 20th century has experienced environmental changes that appear to be unprecedented in their rate and magnitude during the Earth’s history.

For the first time, Stable Isotopes as Indicators of Ecological Change brings together a wide range of perspectives and data that speak directly to the issues of ecological change using stable isotope tracers. The information presented originates from a range of biological and geochemical sources and from research fields within biological, climatological and physical disciplines covering time-scales from days to centuries. Unlike any other reference, editors discuss where isotope data can detect, record, trace and help to interpret environmental change.

Key Features

  • Provides researchers with groundbreaking data on how to predict the terrestrial ecosystems response to the ongoing rapid alterations
  • Reveals how ecosystems have responded to environmental and biotic fluctuations in the past
  • Includes examples from research by a wide range of biological and physical scientists who are using isotopic records to both detect and interpret environmental change

Readership

Ecologists, geophysicists, geologists; researchers, scientists and educated laypeople interested in environmental change, climatology, paleontology, oceanography and atmospheric science

About the Series Volume Editors

Todd Dawson Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California - Berkeley, Department of Integrative Biology, Berkeley, CA, U.S.A.

Rolf Siegwolf Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul Scherrer Institut, Stable Isotopes Research Group, Switzerland

