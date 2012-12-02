Stable Isotopes and Plant Carbon-Water Relations

History and Theoretical Considerations: Introduction. Historical Aspects of Stable Isotopes in Plant Carbon and Water Relations. Biochemical Basis of Carbon Isotope Fractionation. Variability of Carbon Isotope Fractionation During Photosynthesis. Carbon and Oxygen Isotope Effects in the Exchange of Carbon Dioxide Between Terrestrial Plants and the Atmosphere. Environmental and Biological Influences on the Stable Oxygen and Hydrogen Isotopic Composition of Leaf Water. Ecological Aspects of Carbon Isotope Variation: Carbon Isotope Discrimination in Leaf Soluble Sugars and in Whole-Plant Dry Matter in Helianthus Annuus L. Grown at Different Water Conditions. Carbon Isotope Discrimination and the Coupling of CO2 Fluxes Within Forst Canopies. Environmental and Physiological Influences on Carbon Isotope Composition of Gap and Understory Plants in a Lowland Tropical Forst. Carbon Isotope Fractionation in Tree Rings in Relation to the Growing Season Water Balance. Carbon and Water Relations in Desert Plants: An Isotopic Perspective. Carbon Isotope Discrimination and Resource Availability in the Desert Shrub. Altitudinal Variation in Carbon Isotope Discrimination By Conifers. Characterization of Photobiont Associations in Lichens Using Carbon Isotope Discrimination Techniques. Carbon Isotope Discrimination and Gas Exchange in Ozone Sensitive and Resistant Populations of Jeffrey Pine. Carbon Isotope Composition and Gas Exchange of Loblolly and Shortleaf Pine as Affected By Ozone and Water Stress. Agricultural Aspects of Carbon Isotope Variation: Genetic and Environmental Variation in Transpiration Efficiency and Its Correlation with Carbon Isotope Discrimination and Specific Leaf Area in Peanut. Genotypic and Environmental Variation for Carbon Isotope Discrimination in Crested Wheatgrass, A Perennial Forage Grass. Carbon Isotope Discrimination, Water Relations, And Gas Exchange in Temperate Grass Species and Accessions. Environmental and Developmental Effects on Carbon Isotope Discrimination By Two Species of Phaseolus. Diversity in the Relationship Between Carbon Isotope Discrimination and Transpiration Efficiency When Water Is Limited. Carbon Isotope Discrimination and Gas Exchange in Coffee During Adjustment to Different Soil Moisture Regimes. Genetics and Isotopic Variation: Implications for Plant Breeding of Genotypic and Drought-Induced Differences in Water-Use Efficiency, Carbon Isotope Discrimination, And Gas Exchange. Analysis of Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphisms Associated with Variation of Carbon Isotope Discrimination Among Ecotypes of Arabidopsis Thaliana. Implications of Carbon Isotope Discrimination Studies for Breeding Common Bean Under Water Deficits. Potential Fo Carbon Isotope Discrimination as a Selection Criterion in Barley Breeding. Genetic Analyses of Transpiration Efficiency, Carbon Isotope Discrimination, And Growth Characteristics. Exploiting Genetic Variation in Transpiration Efficiency in Wheat--An Agronomic View. Challenges Ahead in Using Carbon Isotope Discrimination in Plant Breeding Programs. Water Relations and Isotopic Composition: Water Sources of Plants as Determined from Xylem-Water Isotopic Composition: Implications for Plant Competition and Distribution. Hydrogen Isotopic Fractionation By Plant Roots During Water Uptake in Coastal Wetland Plants. The Source of Water Transpired By Eucaliptus Camaldulensis: Soil, Groundwater, Or Streams? The D18o of Water in the Metabolic Compartment of Transpiring Leaves. Chapter References. Index.