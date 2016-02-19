Developments in Geotechnical Engineering, Volume 19: Stabilized Earth Roads surveys soil stabilization theory and practice. This work is divided into nine chapters that discuss the physical, chemical, and soil mechanics principles of soil stabilization.

The first chapter is an introduction to the history, methods, and importance of soil stabilization in road construction. The next chapters deal with the fundamental definitions of soil physics and the interactions of soil components, as well as the concept of mechanical soil stabilization. Considerable chapters examine soil stabilization with several materials, such as cement, lime, bitumen, and tar. The last chapters describe the soil-stabilization methods with various chemicals, including chlorides, phosphoric acid, and natural and synthetic polymers. These chapters also consider the design of stabilized earth roads.

This book is of value to geologists and civil engineers.