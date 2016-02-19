Stabilized Earth Roads
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the English Edition
Preface to the Hungarian Edition
1. Introduction
1.1 The Importance of Stabilized Road Construction
1.2 Historical Background
1.3 Stabilized Road Construction Methods
1.4 Recommended Literature
2. Physical and Chemical Aspects of Soil Stabilization
2.1 Fundamental Definitions of Soil Physics
2.1.1 Physical Characteristics of Soil
2.1.2 Soil Classification
2.1.3 Testing of Stabilized Soils
2.2 Interactions of Soil Components
2.2.1 Properties of Water
2.2.2 Some Properties of the Solid Particles. Interparticle Bonds
3. Mechanical Soil Stabilization
3.1 Void Conditions of Particle Aggregates
3.1.1 Aggregates Consisting of Equal Spheres
3.1.2 Two- and Three-Component Grain Assemblies
3.2 Assemblies with Continuous Grain-Size Distribution having Minimum Void Ratio
3.3 Determination of the Mixing Ratio
3.4 Atterberg Limits of Soil Mixtures
3.5 Soil Mixture Behavior with Water Effects
4. Stabilization with Cement
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Interaction Between Cement and Soil
4.3 Properties of Cement-Treated Soils
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Strength Characteristics
4.3.3 Deformation Characteristics
4.3.4 Plasticity and Volume change
4.3.5 Behavior Due to Water Effects
4.3.6 Optimum Water Content of Compaction and Maximum Dry Density
4.4 Effects of Construction Process and of Additives on the Properties of Cement-Treated Soils
4.5 Design and Testing of Soil-Cement Mixtures
4.5.1 Examination of the Soil-Cement Components
4.5.2 Determination of the Required Cement Content
4.5.3 Determination of the Cement Content of the Stabilized Mixture
5. Stabilization with Lime
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Physical and Chemical Effects of Lime
5.3 Effect of Lime on the Physical Properties of the Soil
5.4 Effect of Various Additives
5.5 Design of Soil-Lime Mixtures
6. Stabilization with Bitumen and Tar
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stabilization with Bitumen
6.2.1 Stabilizers
6.2.2 Physico-Chemical and Mechanical Aspects of Stabilization
6.2.3 Properties of Bitumen-Stabilized Soils
6.2.4 The Effect of Additives on Bitumen-Stabilized Soils
6.2.5 Design of Bituminous Mixtures
6.3 Stabilization with Tar
7. Chemical Soil Stabilization
7.1 Chemical Soil-Stabilization Methods
7.2 Soil Stabilization with Chlorides
7.3 Stabilization with Phosphoric Acid
7.4 Natural and Synthetic Polymers
7.4.1 Polymer-Stabilization Types
7.4.2 Stabilization with Resins
7.4.3 Stabilization with Calcium Acrylate
7.4.4 Stabilization with Aniline Furfural
7.4.5 Stabilization with Sulphite Liquor
7.4.6 Stabilization with Other Synthetic Resins
7.4.7 Soil Treatment with RRP
8. Design of Stabilized Earth Roads
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Fields of Application of the Various Stabilization Methods
8.1.2 Effect of Climatic Factors on Design
8.2 Engineering Characteristics of Stabilized Earth Roads
8.2.1 Profile Design
8.2.2 Horizontal and Vertical Alignment
8.2.3 Traction Forces and Velocities
8.3 Pavement Design
8.3.1 General
8.3.2 Stabilized Earth-Road Destruction
8.3.3 Pavement and Subsoil Strength Control
8.3.4 Deflection of Soil-Cement Pavements
8.3.5 Thickness of Mechanical Soil Stabilization
8.3.6 Wheel-Rut Formation
9. Construction of Stabilized Earth Roads
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Soil Mixing
9.3 Compaction
9.4 Construction of Stabilized Earth Roads by In-Situ Mixing
9.4.1 Preparatory Operations
9.4.2 Pulverization
9.4.3 Stabilizer Addition
9.4 4 Compaction and Levelling
9.4.5 Construction by a Moving Plant
9.4.6 In-Situ Control
Bibliography
Index
Description
Developments in Geotechnical Engineering, Volume 19: Stabilized Earth Roads surveys soil stabilization theory and practice. This work is divided into nine chapters that discuss the physical, chemical, and soil mechanics principles of soil stabilization.
The first chapter is an introduction to the history, methods, and importance of soil stabilization in road construction. The next chapters deal with the fundamental definitions of soil physics and the interactions of soil components, as well as the concept of mechanical soil stabilization. Considerable chapters examine soil stabilization with several materials, such as cement, lime, bitumen, and tar. The last chapters describe the soil-stabilization methods with various chemicals, including chlorides, phosphoric acid, and natural and synthetic polymers. These chapters also consider the design of stabilized earth roads.
This book is of value to geologists and civil engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596406
Reviews
@qu:What makes the book so interesting is not the `recipes' for soil stabilization in different cases, but the systematical way in which the author explains the principles on which the operations are to be carried out. There are a lot of figures, diagrams and tables, and some photographs. The book will be of much assistance to engineers and technicians dealing with stabilized earth roads. @source: Geoderma