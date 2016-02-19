Stabilization and Solidification of Hazardous Wastes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512455, 9780815519140

Stabilization and Solidification of Hazardous Wastes

1st Edition

Authors: M.M. Arozarena
eBook ISBN: 9780815519140
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512455
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 404
Provides designers and engineers with general guidance necessary to judge the feasibility of stabilization/solidification (S/S) technology for the control of pollutant migration from land disposed hazardous wastes.

Environmental designers and engineers.

Testing, Screening Field Activities Physical Tests to Characterize Wastes Before and After S/S Chemical Testing Procedures Technology Screening Field Activities Technology, Costs, Equipment Selection of S/S Processes Full Scale Treatment Operations Cleanup and Closure Technology Aspects Description of S/S Technologies Physical Testing Methods Chemical Testing Methods

M.M. Arozarena

Environmental Quality Management, Inc., Cincinnatti, Ohio, USA

