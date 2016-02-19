Stabilization and Solidification of Hazardous Wastes
1st Edition
Description
Provides designers and engineers with general guidance necessary to judge the feasibility of stabilization/solidification (S/S) technology for the control of pollutant migration from land disposed hazardous wastes.
Readership
Environmental designers and engineers.
Table of Contents
Testing, Screening Field Activities Physical Tests to Characterize Wastes Before and After S/S Chemical Testing Procedures Technology Screening Field Activities Technology, Costs, Equipment Selection of S/S Processes Full Scale Treatment Operations Cleanup and Closure Technology Aspects Description of S/S Technologies Physical Testing Methods Chemical Testing Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512455
About the Author
M.M. Arozarena
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Quality Management, Inc., Cincinnatti, Ohio, USA