Stability in Viscoelasticity, Volume 38

The subject of stability problems for viscoelastic solids and elements of structures, with which this book is concerned, has been the focus of attention in the past three decades. This has been due to the wide inculcation of viscoelastic materials, especially polymers and plastics, in industry. Up-to-date studies in viscoelasticity are published partially in purely mathematical journals, partially in merely applied ones, and as a consequence, they remain unknown to many interested specialists. Stability in Viscoelasticity fills the gap between engineers and mathematicians and converges theoretical and applied directions of investigations.

All chapters contain extensive bibliographies of both purely mathematical and engineering works on stability problems. The bibliography includes a number of works in Russian which are practically inaccessible to the Western reader.