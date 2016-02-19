Stability and Control of Airplanes and Helicopters deals with aircraft flying qualities that determine the stability and control of airplanes and helicopters. It includes problems based on real aircraft, selected to represent the gamut from simple to complicated, and from conventional utility designs to futuristic research types. Many of these problems involve comparison of theory and experiment to demonstrate their mutual relationship.

Comprised of 25 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the aerodynamics of the component parts related to the lift and moment characteristics of an airplane, including wings and associated accessories; bodies such as fuselages, nacelles, and tip tanks; and control surfaces. The reader is then introduced to some mathematical techniques for linear differential equations; steady flight at different speeds; and stick force and control-free stability. Subsequent chapters focus on flaps and high-lift devices; power and compressibility effects; and the manner in which the aircraft responds to the application of control. Aeroelasticity and longitudinal equations of motion are also examined.

This monograph is intended for undergraduate and graduate students taking modern engineering courses.