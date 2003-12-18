Stability Analysis and Modelling of Underground Excavations in Fractured Rocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080430126, 9780080541631

Stability Analysis and Modelling of Underground Excavations in Fractured Rocks, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: Jian Zhao Weishen Zhu
eBook ISBN: 9780080541631
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080430126
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2003
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

Introduction, Physical Modeling of Jointed Rock Masses, Numerical Modeling of Jointed Rock Masses, Sensitivity Analysis of Rock Mass Parameters, Stability Analysis of Rheologic Rock Masses, Back Analysis and Observational Methods, Construction Mechanics and Optimization of Excavation Schemes, Reinforcement Mechanism of Rockbolts

Description

  • Provides practical solutions to the challenge of modeling and analyzing rock masses

  • Consolidates a wealth of previously published technical papers on the subject and introduces previously unseen material

This authoritative title is a key reference for any Geo-engineer. Rock masses differ considerably from man-made materials, and their properties can vary with location, direction and time. As a result there is a critical need to capture these variations via modeling and analysis.

Zhu and Zhao provide an expert introduction to the techniques and analytical methods needed for studying underground excavations in fractured rock masses. The book brings together previously published and new material to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date reference.

Key Features

