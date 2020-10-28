Written by Lydia Lozzi, the bespoke structure and design of Squid's Little Pink Book: A pocket guide for emergency doctors has been developed with the busy emergency doctor in mind – a compact quick-reference and memory jogger that can be easily transported in day-to-day practice.

The text offers doctors an evidence-based and reassuring confidence boost when standing at a patient’s bedside postulating a diagnosis or for those panicked and uncertain moments when a nudge is needed in the right direction. It helps with preparation prior to a consult with specialty teams – what questions need to be answered and what information needs to be available to offer patients the best possible care.