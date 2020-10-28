Squid's Little Pink Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543767, 9780729588812

Squid's Little Pink Book

1st Edition

Author: Lydia Lozz
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543767
eBook ISBN: 9780729588812
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Description

Written by Lydia Lozzi, the bespoke structure and design of Squid's Little Pink Book: A pocket guide for emergency doctors has been developed with the busy emergency doctor in mind – a compact quick-reference and memory jogger that can be easily transported in day-to-day practice.

The text offers doctors an evidence-based and reassuring confidence boost when standing at a patient’s bedside postulating a diagnosis or for those panicked and uncertain moments when a nudge is needed in the right direction. It helps with preparation prior to a consult with specialty teams – what questions need to be answered and what information needs to be available to offer patients the best possible care.

Table of Contents

Important Phone Numbers
Important Drug Doses
Chapter 1 - Resuscitation and trauma
Chapter 2 - Procedures and ultrasound
Chapter 3 - Cardiology
Chapter 4 - Respiratory
Chapter 5 - Gastroenterology and surgery
Chapter 6 - Orthopaedics and rheumatology
Chapter 7 - Neurology
Chapter 8 - Coagulation, anticoagulation and vascular
Chapter 9 - Renal and urology
Chapter 10 - Haematology
Chapter 11 - Toxicology
Chapter 12 - Endocrine
Chapter 13 - Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Chapter 14 - Psychiatry and Substance Abuse
Chapter 15 - Dermatology
Chapter 16 - Ophthalmology
Chapter 17 - Ear, nose and throat (ENT)
Chapter 18 - Paediatrics
Chapter 19 - ECG—detailed guide
Chapter 20 - ABG—detailed guide
Chapter 21 - Retrievals, disasters, epidemics and pandemics
Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543767
eBook ISBN:
9780729588812

About the Author

Lydia Lozz

