SQL - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122205316, 9780080489742

SQL

1st Edition

Practical Guide for Developers

Authors: Michael Donahoo Gregory Speegle
eBook ISBN: 9780080489742
Paperback ISBN: 9780122205316
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st August 2005
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Databasics • Chapter 2: Single Table Retrieval • Chapter 3: Taming Tables • Chapter 4: Aggregating Results • Chapter 5: Multiple Table Queries using Simple Subqueries • Chapter 6: Multiple Table Queries Using Joins • Chapter 7: Set Based Queries • Chapter 8: Advanced Subqueries • Chapter 9: Creating a Database • Chapter 10: Database Data • Chapter 11: Transaction Management • Chapter 12: Authorization • Chapter 13: Advanced Topics • Chapter 14: SQL Programming

Description

SQL is a solid guide and reference to the key elements of SQL and how to use it effectively. Developed by authors who needed a good resource for students in their database class, this is an ideal supplement for database courses — no matter what main text you use or what flavor of SQL is required.

It features a short and inexpensive introduction to SQL for students who have some programming experience and need to learn the main features of SQL; and suggested shortcuts for learning and practice, depending on the experience of the user.

This book is recommended for novice developers, programmers, and database administrators as well as students in database courses, business courses, and IT-related courses.

Key Features

  • Provides tutorial-based instruction for the main features of SQL for programmers and other technical professionals in need of a brief but really good introduction to SQL.
  • The approach is vendor-neutral—so very adaptable and flexible
  • The focus is on teaching concepts by walking through concrete examples and explanations, and self-review exercises are included at the end of each chapter.
  • Coverage is on the key features of the language that are required to understand SQL and begin using it effectively.
  • SQL 2003-compliant.

Readership

Novice developers, programmers, and database administrators. Students in database courses, business courses, and IT-related courses.

Reviews

“This book is not just another SQL text. The author’s use of simple yet clear examples to illustrate difficult concepts throughout the text makes this a perfect book for use in an introductory database systems class as a supplement or as an introductory reference for the novice practitioner.” — Paul Fortier, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth “The book lives up to its title: it is a very practical guide. The authors clearly know their SQL and manage to write about the language in a step-by-step style that progresses smoothly from the simple to the more difficult aspects of the language. The profuse use of examples, each with an accompanying motivation and explanation of the results, lets the reader follow even complex topics without a constant struggle. The authors have even included examples that illustrate common errors programmers make, explaining the right way to perform the task. It doesn’t hurt that the sample application is based on something everybody uses every day: food.” — Jim Melton, Oracle Corporation “This book’s authors recognize the vast majority of work done with a database is data retrieval (rather than storage) and have focused on this area.” — Australian Personal Computer, March 2006

About the Authors

Michael Donahoo Author

Michael J. Donahoo teaches networking to undergraduate and graduate students at Baylor University, where he is an assistant professor. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His research interests are in large-scale information dissemination and management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor University, Waco, TX, USA

Gregory Speegle Author

Gregory D. Speegle is an associate professor at Baylor University where he has taught graduate and undergraduate database courses for 10 years. He received a B.S. degree from Baylor in 1984, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas in 1990. He has been the graduate director since 1994. Dr. Speegle believes students should be comfortable using databases as part of routine programming. His area of research interest is multimedia databases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor University, Waco, TX

