"Lead author and technical editor Clarke has organized the volume's 11 chapters into sections on understanding, finding, exploiting, and defending SQL injection, and has also included reference materials that provide information on database platforms not covered in detail in the main body of the text."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013

"The most stunningly impactful attacks often leverage SQL Injection vulnerabilities. This book has everything you need to fight back, from applying the core fundamentals to protecting emerging technologies against such attacks. Keep it by your bedside and distribute it within your business."--Nitesh Dhanjani, Executive Director at Ernst & Young LLP

"Securing SQL Server - Protecting Your Database from Attackers and SQL Injection Attacks and Defense are two new books out on SQL security. The first, Securing SQL Server - Protecting Your Database from Attackers, author Denny Cherry takes a high-level approach to the topic. The book explains how to secure and protect a SQL database from attack. The book details how to configure SQL against both internal and external-based attacks. This updated edition includes new chapters on analysis services, reporting services, and storage area network security. For anyone new to SQL security, Cherry does a great job of explaining what needs to be done in this valuable guide. In and SQL Injection Attacks and Defense, editor Justin Clarke enlists the help of a set of experts on how to deal with SQL injection attacks. Since SQL is so ubiquitous on corporate networks, with sites often running hundreds of SQL servers; SQL is prone to attacks. SQL injection is a technique often used to attack databases through a website and is often done by including portions of SQL statements in a web form entry field in an attempt to get the website to pass a newly formed rogue SQL command to the database. SQL injection is a code injection technique that exploits security vulnerability in a website's software. The vulnerability happens when user input is either incorrectly filtered for string literal escape characters embedded in SQL statements or user input is not strongly typed and unexpectedly executed. With that, the need to defend servers against such attacks is an imperative and SQL Injection Attacks and Defense should be required reading for anyone tasks with securing SQL servers."--RSA Conference