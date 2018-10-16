Sprouted Grains
1st Edition
Nutritional Value, Production, and Applications
Description
Sprouted Grains: Nutritional Value, Production and Applications is a complete and comprehensive overview of sprouted grains, with coverage from grain to product. Sections includes discussions on the process of grain germination from both a genetic and physiological perspective, the nutrients and bioactive compounds present in spouted grains, and the equipment and technical innovation of use to manufacturers of sprouted grains and sprouted grain products. This book is essential reading for cereal science academics and postgraduate students interested in the subject of cereal processing, but is also ideal for industrial product developers in cereal companies.
This edited volume brings together the world’s leading researchers on sprouted grains.
Key Features
- Presents the nutrient and bioactive components of these healthy grains
- Provides extensive coverage of products developed from sprouted grains
- Includes contributions from an International team of both academic and industrial authors
- Covers the equipment and technology used in grain processing
Readership
Food product developers in the snack and health food areas, reference for academics, post-graduate students in food processing
Table of Contents
Section I: Germination and Sprouted Grains
1. Molecular mechanisms of seed germination
Section II: Nutrients and Bioactive Components in Sprouted Grains
2. Bioactive compounds in sprouted grains
3. GABA: A bioactive compound in foods
4. Antioxidant capacity of sprouted grains
5. Phenols contents in sprouted grains
Section III: Equipment & Technological Innovation
6. Processing of germinated grains
7. Microbial safety of sprouted seeds
8. Controlled germination for enhancing the nutritional value of sprouted grains
Section IV: Sprouted Grain Products
9. Sprouted grains as a food ingredient
10. Sprouted grains based non-fermented products
11. Sprouted grains based fermented products
12. High GABA sprouted rice products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 16th October 2018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115268
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115251
About the Editor
Hao Feng
Hao Feng is currently professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Professor Feng's research interests include high intensity ultrasound (power ultrasound) and its application in food processing and preservation, enhancing the safety and quality of fresh and fresh-cut produce, novel deconstruction methods for biofuel production from biomass, new extraction and separation techniques, dielectric heating and its application in food processing, and novel drying technologies. Prof. Feng is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL, USA
Boris Nemzer
Dr. Boris Nemzer – vice president of research and development - has been a vital member of the FutureCeuticals team since 2005, and is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Urbana, IL). He received his Ph.D. degree in physical chemistry in 1986. Dr. Nemzer is tirelessly engaged in his work, having authored and co-authored over 150 scientific publications in physical, analytical bio- and food chemistry. He has affiliations and memberships with different international scientific societies and associates such as the Phytochemical Society of North America (PSNA), International Association of Group Polyphenols (GP), Institute of Food Technology (IFT), Society for Free Radicals in Biology and Medicine (SFRBM), Oxygen Club of California (OCC), and the International Society of Antioxidant in Nutrition and Health (ISANH). He has been co-chair of the bio-active compounds committee at AACC International since 2008, elected a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, UK (2014), and is an Honored Professor at The University of Science and Technology in Beijing, China (2015). Dr. Nemzer’s current research focuses on the phytochemical and nutritional composition of natural products and their extracts, phytochemicals interaction, their bioavailability, and effects on antioxidant activity and oxidative stress markers in humans.
Affiliations and Expertise
VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc., Momence, IL, USA University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, USA
Jonathan Devries
Dr. Jonathan W. DeVries is a retired senior technical manager of Medallion Laboratories of General Mills Inc. He was active in quality-related analytical work for more than 47 years, primarily in nutrition and food safety. He worked for the international standardization of analytical methods through AACCI. DeVries has been active in the AACCI vitamins and dietary fiber technical committees and was the annual meeting program chair for 2008. He received the Edith A. Christensen Award of AACCI and the Harvey W. Wiley Award of AOACI in 2009. DeVries has authored or coauthored more than 80 publications. He has a Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry from the University of Minnesota. DeVries was recently elected chair of the Food Ingredients Expert Committee–Food Chemicals Codex.
Affiliations and Expertise
DeVries & Associates, Adjunct Expert, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN, USA