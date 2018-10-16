Sprouted Grains

Dr. Boris Nemzer – vice president of research and development - has been a vital member of the FutureCeuticals team since 2005, and is a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Urbana, IL). He received his Ph.D. degree in physical chemistry in 1986. Dr. Nemzer is tirelessly engaged in his work, having authored and co-authored over 150 scientific publications in physical, analytical bio- and food chemistry. He has affiliations and memberships with different international scientific societies and associates such as the Phytochemical Society of North America (PSNA), International Association of Group Polyphenols (GP), Institute of Food Technology (IFT), Society for Free Radicals in Biology and Medicine (SFRBM), Oxygen Club of California (OCC), and the International Society of Antioxidant in Nutrition and Health (ISANH). He has been co-chair of the bio-active compounds committee at AACC International since 2008, elected a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, UK (2014), and is an Honored Professor at The University of Science and Technology in Beijing, China (2015). Dr. Nemzer’s current research focuses on the phytochemical and nutritional composition of natural products and their extracts, phytochemicals interaction, their bioavailability, and effects on antioxidant activity and oxidative stress markers in humans.