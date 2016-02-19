Spouted Beds is a comprehensive 13-chapter book that covers the spouting phenomenon and the special features and applications of spouted beds. After briefly discussing the history and features of spouted bed compared to fluidized bed, the book deals with the fluid and solid dynamics of spouted beds. The book then gives a description of the internal geometrical structure of a stable bed, as well as the estimation of maximum spoutable bed depth. The subsequent chapters examine the attrition and heat and mass transfer in spouted beds, both between fluid and particles and within particles. The book further discusses theoretical aspects on using a spouting bed in carrying out gas phase chemical reaction. It also describes the application of spouted bed to a large variety of mechanical, thermal, diffusional, and chemical processes, whether on the bench, pilot, or commercial scale. This is followed by a discussion on the various process and equipment modifications to a standard spouted bed that have been devised to achieve specific ends. The final chapter outlines some practical hints for the benefit of the spouted bed designer and operator. This book is an ideal resource text to spouted bed designers, operators, and manufacturers.