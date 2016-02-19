Spot Tests in Organic Analysis
7th Edition
Authors: F. Feigl V. Anger
eBook ISBN: 9780444597977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444402097
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 796
Description
Covering all theoretical and practical aspects of the applications of spot tests to organic analysis, this book includes information on more than 900 tests. It continues to be an indispensable reference to organic and analytical chemists in academia and in industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. Development, Present State and Prospects of Organic Spot Test Analysis
Chapter 2. Preliminary (Exploratory) Tests
General Remarks
1. Non-Chemical Proofs
2. Burning and Pyrolysis Tests
3. Examination of Ignition Residues
Detection of Nonmetallic and Metallic Elements Bound Directly or Indirectly to Carbon
4. Carbon
5. Hydrogen
6. Halogens
7. Chlorine
8. Bromine
9. Iodine
10. Fluorine
11. Oxygen
12. Sulfur
13. Compounds with Groups Containing Sulfur and Oxygen
14. Selenium
15. Nitrogen
16. Compounds with Groups Containing Nitrogen and Oxygen
17. Sulfur and Nitrogen (Joint Detection)
18. Phosphorus
19. Arsenic
20. Antimony
21. Silicon
22. Mercury
23. Metals
24. Tests for Basic or Acidic Behavior
25. Detection of Occult Acidic Groups
26. Detection of Occult (Non-Basic) Amino Groups
27. Detection of Water-Soluble Salts of Organic Bases and Alkali Salts of Organic Acids
28. Detection of Water-Soluble Salts of Sulfonic and Sulfinic Acids
29. Detection of Water-Insoluble Bases and Acids
30. Detection of Compounds which React with Acids
31. Orientation Tests Based on Redox Reactions
32. The Le Rosen Test for Aromatic Compounds
33. Sulfonation Test for Aromatics
34. Pyrolysis Tests for Aromatic Compounds Containing Oxygen
35. Ehrlich Diazo Test for Compounds Capable of Coupling
36. Colmant Chloranil Test
37. Fuming-Off Test with Concentrated Nitric Acid
38. Fusion Test with Benzoin
39. Sinter Test with Mercuric Cyanide
40. Detection of Compounds which Split Off Water or Ammonia when Heated to 190°
41. Detection of Compounds which Yield Ammonia when Pyrolyzed
42. Detection of Compounds which Yield Ammonia when Heated with Caustic Alkali and Devarda Alloy
43. Detection of Compounds which Split Off Water when Heated to 180°
44. Detection of Compounds Containing Reactive >CH2 and - NH2 Groups
45. Solubility Tests
Chapter 3. Detection of Characteristic Functional Groups in Organic Compounds
General Remarks
A. Groups Containing Carbon and Hydrogen
1. O- and N-Meihyl Compounds (-OCH3 and >NCH3 Groups)
2. Ethylene Derivatives (-CH2-CH2- Group)
3. Vinyl Compounds (-CH=CH2 Group)
4. Propenyl Compounds (-CH=CH-CH3 Group)
5. Allyl Compounds (>C-CH=C< Group)
6. Benzal Compounds (C6H5CH= Group)
B. Organic Halogen Compounds
7. Primary Halogenoalkyls (-CH2Hal Group)
8. Polyhalogen Compounds (-CHal3 and -CHHal2 Groups)
9. Organic Iodine Compounds
C. Oxygen Compounds (Organic Derivatives of Water)
10. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Alcohols
11. Primary and Secondary Alcohols
12. Secondary Alcohols
13. Enols
14. Phenols
15. Ethers (R-O-R Group)
16. Ethoxy Compounds (-OC2H5 Group)
17. Alkyl Phenyl Ethers
18. Carbonyl Compounds (>CO Group)
19. Aromatic and α,β-Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds
20. Aldehydes (-CHO Group)
21. Aromatic Aldehydes
22. Aromatic and α,β-Unsaturated Aldehydes
23. Aliphatic Ketones (-CH2-CO- Group)
24. Methyl Ketones (CH3-CO- Group)
25. Acetonyl Compounds (CH3-CO-CH2- Group)
26. Carboxylic Acids (-COOH Group)
27. Aliphatic and Aromatic Polycarboxylic Acids and Aralkyl Monocarboxylic Acids
28. Esters of Carboxylic Acids (-COO(R, Ar) Group)
29. Alkyl Esters of Carboxylic Acids (-COOR Group)
30. Phenyl Esters of Carboxylic Acids (-COOAr Group)
31. Alkyl and Aryl Acetates (CH3-COO- Group)
32. Anhydrides and Imides of Carboxylic Acids (-CO-(O,NH)-CO- Group)
33. Carboxylic Acid Chlorides (-COCl Group)
D. Sulfur and Selenium Compounds
34. Thioketones and Thiols ( >CS and >CSH Groups)
35. Thiols (-SH Group)
36. Disulfides (-S-S- Group)
37. Xanthates (ROCSS-Group)
38. Aromatic Sulfinic Acids (ArSO2H Group)
39. Sulfones (>SO2 Group)
40. Aryl- and Aralkyl Sulfones
41. Sulfonic Acids (-SO3H Group)
42. Aliphatic Sulfonic Acids (R-SO3H Group)
43. Aromatic Sulfonic Acids (Ar-SO3H Group)
44. Esters and N-Organylamides of Sulfuric Acid
45. Sulfoxylate Compounds (-CH2-O-SONa Group)
46. Diselenides (-Se-Se- Group)
47. Seleninic Acids (-SeO2H Group)
E. Nitrogen Compounds
48. Primary, Secondary and Methyl-Bearing Tertiary Alkyl-, Aryl- and Acyl Amines
49. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Amines
50. Primary and Secondary Amines
51. Primary and Secondary Alkylamines
52. Primary and Secondary Arylamines and Secondary Vinylamines
53. Salts of Primary Amines
54. Aromatic Primary Amines
55. Secondary Amines
56. Aliphatic Secondary Amines
57. Tertiary Amines
58. Ethyl Amines (>NC2H5 Group)
59. Dialkylarylamines (Ar-NRR Group)
60. Amides of Carboxylic and Sulfonic Acids
61. Amides and Imides of Carboxylic Acids (-CO-NH- Group)
62. Amides of Aliphatic Carboxylic Acids (R-CONH2 Group)
63. N-Arylamides (RCONHAr Group)
64. Anilides of Carboxylic Acids ((R,Ar)CONHC6H5 G r o u p )
65. Anilides of Aliphatic Carboxylic Acids (RCONH-C5H6 Group)
66. Amidines (-C=NH-NH2 Group)
67. Guanidino Compounds (HN= C-NH-NH2 Group)
68. Nitriles (Cyanides) (-C≡N Group)
69. Aliphatic Nitriles (R-C≡N Group)
70. Compounds with -C≡N and >C=N- Groups
71. N-Cyano Compounds (>N-CN Group)
72. Hydrazine Compounds
73. Alkyl-, Aryl- and Acyl-Hydrazines (>N-NH2 Group)
74. Mono and Asym-di-Arylhydrazines (AR,R,H)AR>-N-NH2 Group)
75. Monoarylhydrazines (Ar-NHNH2 Group)
76. Monoarylhydrazones (>C=NNHAr Group)
77. Phenylhydrazones
78. Hydrazides of Carboxylic Acids (-CO-NHNH2 Group)
79. Acylphenylhydrazides (-CO-NH-NH-C6H5 Group)
80. Aldehyde Hydrazones (-CH=N-NH- Group)
81. Hydrazo Compounds (-NH-NH- Group)
82. Azo Compounds (-N=N- Group)
83. Azoxy Compounds (-N=+N<O- Group)
84. Arylhydroxylamines (Ar-NHOH Group)
85. Oximes and Hydroxamic Acids (=NOH Group)
86. Aliphatic Oximes (R2C=NOH Group)
87. Hydroxamic Acids (-CO-NHOH Group)
Nitroso Compounds
88. C-Nitroso Compounds (-NO Group)
89. Nitrosamines (>N-NO Group)
90. Aliphatic Nitrosamines
91. Nitro Compounds (-NO2 Group)
92. Primary Aliphatic Nitro Compounds (R-CH2-NO2 Group)
93. Aromatic Nitro Compounds
94. Aromatic Polynitro Compounds
95. Nitrates, Nitrites, Nitroamines and Nitrosamines (-ONO2, -ΟΝΟ, >NNO2, and >NNO Groups)
96. Esters and Amides of Nitric Acid (-ONO2, and >N-NO2, Groups)
97. Thiocyanates (-SCN Group)
98. Amides of Thiocarboxylic Acids (-CSNH4, Group)
99. Dithiocarbamates (-SCS-NC< Group)
100. Sulfamic Acids (-NHSO2H Group)
101. Arylsulfohydroxamic Acids
102. N-Halosulfonamides (-SO2NHHal Group)
F. Organic Compounds of P, As, Sb, Bi, and Hg
103. Triphenylphosphine, -Arsine, -Stibine, or -Bismuthine
104. Arsonic Acids (-AsO(OH)2 Group)
105. Stibonic Acids (-SbO(OH)2 Group)
106. Arylmercuric Salts (Ar-HgX Group)
107. Mercury Diaryls (Ar2Hg Group)
108. Alkyl Esters of Non-Carboxylie Acids
109. Methyl Esters of Non-Carboxy Lie Acids
Chapter 4. Detection of Structures and Certain Types of Organic Compounds
General Remarks
1. Vicinal Polyalcohols (>C(OH)-(HO)C< Type)
2. 7-Dehydrosterols
3. Phenoxy Compounds (C6H5O- Type)
4. Polyhydroxybenzenes (C6H6-n(OH)n Type)
5. m-Dihydroxybenzene Derivatives
6. m-Dihydroxyaryl Compounds (m-Ar(OH)2 Type)
7. Vic-Trihydroxyaryls
8. p-Hydroxy- and p-Alkoxy-Benzene Derivatives
9. Methylene Ethers of o-Diphenols
10. 1,2-Dioxo Compounds (-CO-CO- Type)
11. Aliphatic 1,2-Dioxo Compounds (R-CO-CO-R Type)
12. Aromatic 1,2-Dioxo Compounds and o-Quinones (Ar-CO-CO-Ar Type)
13. 1,2-Dioxo Compounds and Quinones
14. Quinones
15. o-Quinones
16. Naphthoquinones
17. p-Naphthoquinones
18. Anthraquinones
19. Carbohydrates
20. Reducing Sugars
21. Hexoses
22. Ketohexoses
23. o-Hydroxyaryl Carbonyl Compounds
24. o-Hydroxyarylaldehydes
25. p-Hydroxyarylaldehydes
26. p-Hydroxy- and p-Alkoxyaldehydes
27. Arylvinyl- and p-Hydroxy-(Alkoxy-)Aryl-Aldehydes
28. Polyhydroxyanthraquinones
29. Acyloins (Ar-CHOH-CO-Ar Type)
30. 5-Hydroxyflavonols
31. 1,2-Dicarboxylic Acids (C-COOH—C-COOH Type)
32. α-Halogenofatty Acids (-CHHalCOOH Type)
33. Uronic Acids
34. Salicylic Acid Derivatives
35. Phenoxyacetic Acids (Ar-O-CH2-COOH Type)
36. Phenol- and α-Naphthol-Sulfonic Acids
37. Naphthalenesulfonic Acids
38. Anthraquinonesulfonic Acids
39. N-Alkylanilines
40. N.N-Dialkylanilines
41. Diphenylamine and Derivatives
42. Halogenated Anilines
43. β-Hydroxyethylamines (>N-CH2-CH2-OH Type)
44. Amino Acids
45. Aliphatic Aminocarboxylic and -Sulfonic Acids
46. Aliphatic Aminocarboxylic Acids
47. α-Aminocarboxylic Acids (-CH-COOH-NH3 Type)
48. Proteins
49. Aniline- and Phenolsulfonic Acids
50. Aniline Derivatives Containing Strongly Acidic Groups in the Paraposition
51. Anilinearsonic and Anilinestibonic Acids
52. o- and Peri- Hydroxyarylamines
53. Aromatic Tertiary N-Ring Bases
54. Aromatic Heterocyclic Ring Bases
55. Pyrrole Derivatives
56. Indole Derivatives
57. Carbazole Derivatives
58. Pyridine Derivatives
59. Pyridine-Aldehydes
60. α-Carboxylic Acids of Aromatic Heterocyclic Bases
61. 8-Hydroxyquinoline and Derivatives
62. Urea and Derivatives (OC<NH-NH- Type)
63. Thiourea and Derivatives (SC<NH-NH- Type)
64. Quinonechloroimines
65. Aliphatic 1,2-Dioximes (R-C=HON-C=NOH-R Type)
66. o-Nitrosophenols
67. P-Nitrosophenols
68. o-Nitrosonaphthol Derivatives
69. p-Nitrosoarylamines
70. m-Dinitro Compounds
71. Benzaldehydesulfonic Acids
72. Aminophenols
73. Phenylhydrazinesulfonic Acids
74. Nitro- and Aminobenzaldehydes
Chapter 5. Identification of Individual Organic Compounds
General Remarks
1. Acetylene
2. Naphthalene
3. Anthracene and Phenanthrene
4. Anthracene
5. Phenanthrene
6. Chloroform and Bromoform
7. Bromoform
8. Carbon Tetrachloride
9. Methanol
10. Ethanol
11. Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexanone
12. Glycerol
13. Inositol
14. p-Cresol
15. α-Naphthol
16. β-Naphthol
17. Pyrocatechol
18. Resorcinol
19. Orcinol
20. Naphthoresorcinol
21. Hydroquinone
22. Pyrogallol
23. Hydroxyhydroquinone
24. Phloroglucinol
25. Pentachlorophenol
26. Salicyl Alcohol (Saligenin)
27. Carbon Monoxide
28. Formaldehyde
29. Acetaldehyde
30. Chloral and Bromal
31. Citral
32. Glyoxal
33. o-Phthalaldehyde
34. Furfural
35. Acetone
36. Diacetyl
37. Acetylacetone
38. P-Benzoquinone
39. Chloranil
40. Phenanthraquinone
41. Rhodizonic Acid
42. Formic Acid
43. Acetic Acid
44. Cinnamic Acid
45. Oxalic Acid
46. Esters of Oxalic Acid
47. Malonic Acid
48. Succinic Acid
49. Monochloroacetic Acid
50. Dichloroacetic Acid
51. Trichloroacetic Acid
52. Glycolic Acid
53. Lactic Acid
54. Glyceric Acid
55. Malic Acid
56. Tartaric Acid
57. Mucic Acid
58. Citric Acid
59. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
60. Salicylic Acid
61. Phenoxyacetic Acid
62. Coumarin
63. Glyoxalic Acid (Glyoxylic Acid)
64. Pyruvic Acid
65. Acetoacetic Ester
66. Phosgene
67. Benzoyl Peroxide
68. Carbon Disulfide
69. Thio-Michler's Ketone
70. Thiophene
71. Dixanthogen
72. Benzenesulfonic Acid
73. α-Naphthalenesulfonic Acid
74. Sulfosalicylic Acid
75. l,2-Naphthoquinone-4-Sulfonic Acid
76. Phenylsulfuric Acid
77. Ethylenediamine and Propylenediamine
78. Hexamethylenetetramine (Urotropine, Hexamine)
79. Aminoacetic Acid (Glycine)
80. α-Aminopropionic Acid (α-Alanine)
81. Hippuric Acid
82. Tyrosine
83. Tryptophan
84. Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid
85. Taurine (2-Aminoethanesulfonic Acid)
86. Benzylamine
87. α-Naphthylamine
88. o-Phenylenediamine
89. p-Phenylenediamine
90. p-Aminodimethylaniline
91. Tetrabase (4,4'-Tetramethyldiaminodiphenylmethane)
92. Benzidine Sulfate
93. o-Aminophenol
94. m-Aminophenol
95. p-Aminophenol
96. Ν,Ν-Diphenylanthranilic Acid
97. Piperidine
98. Piperazine
99. Carbazole
100. Thiodiphenylamine (Phenothiazine)
101. Pyridine
102. Pyridine-2-Aldehyde
103. 3-Pyridinesulfonic Acid
104. Quinoline
105. Isoquinoline
106. 8-Hydroxyquinoline
107. 8-Hydroxyquinolinesulfonic Acids
108. Urea
109. Guanidine
110. Biguanide
111. Melamine
112. Formamide
113. Ν,Ν-Dimethylformamide
114. Formanilide
115. Benzamide
116. Oxamide
117. Oxanilide and Oxanilic Acid
118. Succinimide
119. N-Bromo(Chloro-)Succinimide
120. Isatin
121. Barbituric Acid
122. Barbituric and Thiobarbituric Acid
123. Alloxan
124. Parabanic Acid (Oxalyiurea)
125. Hydantoin and Allantoin
126. Hydrocyanic Acid (Prussic Acid)
127. Dicyanogen
128. Cyanogen Halides
129. Cyanoacctic Acid
130. Cyanamide
131. Dicyanodiamide (Cyanoguanidine)
132. Benzonitrile (Phenyl Cyanide)
133. Phenylhydrazine
134. Hydrazobenzene
135. Oxalic Acid Hydrazides
136. p-Nitrosophenol
137. α-Nitroso-β-Naphthol
138. p-Nitrosodimethyl(Ethyl)aniline
139. Nitromethane
140. Nitroethane
141. m-Nitrophenol
142. p-Nitrobenzaldehyde
143. m-Nitroaniline
144. p-Nitroaniline
145. Thiocyano-2,4-Dinitrobenzene
146. Phenylisothiocyanate (Phenyl Mustard Oil)
147. N-Phenylsulfamic Acid
148. Triphenylphosphate
Chapter 6. Application of Spot Tests in the Differentiation of Isomers and Homologous Compounds. Determination of Constitutions
General Remarks
1. Anthracene and Phenanthrene
2. Phthalic-Terephthalic Acid. Maleic-Fumaric Acid
3. Naphthols, Aminophenols and Nitroanilines
4. Thiocyanates and Isothiocyanates
5. Eugenol-Isoeugenol. Safrole-Isosafrole
6. Vanillins
7. Differentiation of Dihydroxybenzenes
8. ω-Bromoacetophenone and p-Bromoacetophenone
9. Naphthoquinones
10. Isomeric Monohalogenofatty Acids
11. Phenylsulfuric Acid and Phenolsulfonic Acid
12. Naphthylamines
13. α- and β-Naphthylaminesulfonic Acids
14. Benzylamine, Monomethylaniline and (ο-, m-, p-)Toluidine
15. Phenylenediamines
16. α- and β-Alanine
17. Aminobenzoic Acids
18. Metanilic and Sulfanilic Acid
19. Η-Acid and K-Acid
20. Thiouric Acids
21. Methylindoles
22. Quinoline and Isoquinoline
23. Pyridinemonocarboxylic Acids
24. Hydrobenzamide and Amarine
25. Phenylthiocyanate and Phenylisothiocyanate
26. Phenylacetamide and N-Phenylacetamide
27. Sulfadiazine and Sulfapyrazine
28. p-Aminoazobenzene and Diazoaminobenzene
29. Benzamidine and Benzalhydrazone
30. Phenylhydrazine-4-Sulfonic Acid and Phenylhydrazine-N-Sulfonic Acid
31. Ammonium Thiocyanate and Thiourea
32. Nitrosodiphenylamines
33. Dinitrobenzenes
34. Chloronitrobenzenes
35. Nitrophenols
36. Nitrobenzaldehydes
37. Isomeric Methyl Derivatives of Salicylaldoxime and Constitution of Copper Salicylaldoxime
38. Homologous Aliphatic Aldehydes
39. Homologous Aliphatic Carboxylic Acids
40. Differentiation of Aniline and Benzylamine
41. Cyanamide and Dicyanodiamide
42. Symmetric and Asymmetric Diphenylurea
43. Phenyl- and sym-Diphenylthiourea
44. p-Phenylenediamine and Benzidine
45. Mono- and di-Alkylanilines
46. Constitution of the Reaction Product from Thiosemicarbazide and Nitrous Acid
47. Constitution of 6-Nitroquinoline
48. Constitution of Taurine and Sulfanilic Acid
49. Constitution of Dithiooxalic Acid
50. Constitution of Melamine
51. Constitution of Thiourea
52. Reversibility of the Benzoin Condensation
53. Identification of an Aminophenol Structure in a New Rearrangement Product
54. Differentiation Between ar-Tetralols and Recognition of a New Rearrangement
Chapter 7. Application of Spot Reactions in the Testing of Materials, Examination of Purity, Characterization of Pharmaceutical Products, etc.
General Remarks
1. Detection of Mineral Constituents in Papers (Differentiation of Filter Papers)
2. Detection of Organic Materials in Dusts, Soils, etc.
3. Detection of Sulfide Sulfur in Animal Charcoal and Dyes
4. Detection of Free Sulfur in Solid Organic Products
5. Detection of Traces of Sulfur in Organic Liquids
6. Detection of Carbon Disulfide in Benzene and Carbon Tetrachloride
7. Detection of Thiophene and Thiophene Derivatives in Benzene and Toluene
8. Detection of Ammonium Thiocyanate in Thiourea
9. Detection of Ethanol in Motor Fuels, Benzene, Chloroform, etc.
10. Detection of Low-Boiling Halogenated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
11. Differentiation of Chloroform and Carbon Tetrachloride
12. Detection of Solvents and Products with a Glycolic Structure
13. Detection of Lead Tetraethyl or Lead Tetraphenyl in Motor Fuels
14. Detection of Peroxides in Organic Liquids
15. Detection of Organic Stabilizers in Hydrogen Peroxide
16. Detection of Morpholine
17. Detection of Pyridine Bases in Amyl Alcohol
18. Detection of Pyridine Bases in Ammonia
19. Detection of Hydrogen Cyanide in Illuminating Gas
20. Tests for Added Materials and Undesirable Admixtures in Foods
21. Detection of Salicylic Acid in Foods, Beverages, Condiments, etc.
22. Detection of Salts of N-Cyclohexylsulfamic Acid
23. Distinction of Fermentation Acetic Acid from Synthetic Acetic Acid
24. Detection of Mineral Acids and Organic Hydroxy Acids in Vinegar
25. Detection of Vitamin C in Vegetable and Fruit Juices
26. Detection of Vitamin B1
27. Detection of Vitamin B2
28. Tests for Rancidity of Fats and Oils
29. Test for Pharmaceutical Preparations which Split off Formaldehyde
30. Detection of Preparations Containing Tannin
31. Detection of Salol
32. Detection of Antipyrine
33. Test for Barbiturates
34. Detection of Novocaine
35. Detection of Dial
36. Detection of Phenacetin
37. Detection of Pyramidone
38. Detection of Morphine and Codeine
39. Detection of Codeine
40. Detection of Ephedrine
41. Detection of Adrenaline
42. Detection of Emetine and Cephaeline
43. Detection of Cinchonine and Quinine
44. Detection of Piperine
45. Detection of Sulfa Drugs
46. Test for Sulfadiazine
47. Detection of Quaternizable Sulfa Drugs
48. Test for Sulfa Drugs Containing Urea Components
49. Identification of Entobex
50. Tests for Isonicotinic Acid Hydrazide (Isoniazide)
51. Tests for Penicillin G Salts
52. Detection of Chloromycetin
53. Detection of Aminophylline and Euphylline
54. Detection of Piperazine in Pharmaceutical Preparations
55. Detection of Quaiacol Carbonate
56. Tests for Drugs Containing the Dimethylaminoethyl Group
57. Detection of Plant Materials that Can be Oxidized to Mucic Acid
58. Detection of Salicin and Populin
59. Detection of Helicin
60. Detection of Coumarin in Plant Material
61. Detection of Antimonial Pharmaceutical Preparations
62. Detection of Arsenic-Bearing Pharmaceutical Preparations
63. Detection of Bismuth-Bearing Medicinals
64. Detection of Mercurial Pharmaceutical Preparations
65. Detection of Calcium-Bearing Pharmaceutical Preparations
66. Detection of Iodine-Bearing Pharmaceutical Preparations
67. Detection of Hippuran
68. Differentiation of Mercuric Cyanide and Oxycyanide
69. Differentiation of Sulfur-Bearing and Sulfur-Free Dyes
70. Detection of Sulfur Dyes Containing Divalent Sulfur
71. Detection of Dyes Containing di- and Tetravalent Sulfur
72. Detection of Dyes Containing Hexavalent Sulfur
73. Distinguishing Between Nitrogen-Bearing and Nitrogen-Free Dyes
74. Distinction Between Acid and Basic Dyes
75. Detection of Salts of Basic Dyes and of Dyes with Free Acidic Groups
76. Detection of Dyes Containing Nitro Groups
77. Detection of Dyes Containing Amino Groups
78. Detection of Dyestuffs Containing N-Dialkyl Groups
79. Differentiation of Dyes with N-Methyl and N-Ethyl Groups
80. Detection of Azo Dyes
81. Detection of Azo Dyes Derived from Aniline
82. Detection and Distinction of Benzidine Dyes
83. Detection of Dyestuffs with p-Aminophenol(-Naphthol) Structure
84. Detection of Dyestuffs with p-Phenylenediamine and p-Nitroaniline Structure
85. Detection and Differentiation of Rhodamine Dyes
86. Detection of Dyestuffs with Anthraquinone Structure
87. Test for Hydroxytriphenylmethane Dyes
88. Detection of p-Phenylenediamine and its Oxidation Products in Hair Dyes
89. Detection of Phthalocyanines
90. Detection of Nickel Dimethylglyoxime
91. Detection of Antimony and Tin Mordants in Fabrics
92. Testing the Purity of Dimethyl(-Ethyl-) Aniline
93. Detection of Nitrates of Organic Bases
94. Detection of Naphthol- and Naphthylamine-Sulfonic Acids
95. Differentiation of Naphthol- and Naphthylamine-Sulfonic Acids
96. Differentiation of Naphthylaminemono- and di-Sulfonic Acids
97. Examination of Gunpowder and Explosives
98. Detection of Picrylnitromethylamine
99. Detection of Non-Aromatic Nitroamine Explosives
100. Differentiation of Hexahydro-1,3,5-Trinitro-s-Triazine (RDX) and Octahydro-l,3,5,7-Tetranitro-s-Tetrazine (HMX)
101. Differentiation of Animal and Vegetable Fibers
102. Tests for the Identification of Artificial Fibers
103. Detection of Urea Resins
104. Detection of Formol Plastics
105. Detection of Melamine Resins
106. Detection of Cellulose and Cellulose Derivatives
107. Detection and Differentiation of Methyl- and Ethyl Cellulose
10S. Tests for Plastics and Lacquers Containing Nitrocellulose
109. Test for Styrene Resins and Styrene-Containing Copolymers
110. Test for Epoxy Resins
111. Differentiation of Chlorinated Rubber and Neoprene
112. Detection of Naphthalene-1,5-Diisocyanate
113. Detection of Chromium in Leather
114. Detection of Oxalic Acid in Leather
115. Detection of Formaldehyde in Leather
116. Differentiation of Natural and Synthetic Tanning Agents
117. Detection and Differentiation of Organic Tanning Agents in Leather
118. Detection of the Contamination of Fabrics by Mammalian Urine
119. Test for Alkali Alkyl Sulfates Used as Wetting Agents
120. Detection of Chloramine Τ (Differentiation from Alkali Hypochlorite)
121. Detection of Rongalite
122. Identification of Binders Used in Mineral Coating on Papers
123. Detection of Adhesives Containing Proteins
124. Detection of Acetic Acid (Acetate) in Formic Acid (Formate)
125. Test for Free Acid in Succinic and Phthalic Anhydrides
126. Detection of Higher Fatty Acids in Paraffin Wax and Vaseline
127. Detection of Fats and Waxes
128. Detection of Calcium Cyanamide and Urea in Fertilizers and Soils
129. Detection of Alkyl Phosphates Used as Insecticides
130. Detection of Arylmercury Nitrates
131. Detection of Some Enzymatic Activities
Appendix. Individual Compounds and Products Examined
Author Index
Subject Index
