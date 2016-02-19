Spot Tests in Inorganic Analysis - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780444409294, 9780444597984

Spot Tests in Inorganic Analysis

6th Edition

Authors: F. Feigl V. Anger
eBook ISBN: 9780444597984
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 700
Description

Many years have passed since the last edition of the present book was published. The discovery during this period of many new reagents has resulted in a vast accumulation of data on their application and made this completely revised edition necessary.

Numerous new tests and various new chapters have been added. Chapters 3,4 and 5 of the fifth edition have been combined into one chapter, which is divided into sections devoted to the elements. These sections are arranged in alphabetical order to make for easier location of information on a given element. To further improve the usefulness of the volume, a reference list has been provided for each sub-section followed by a biography of the appropriate quantitative methods.

Table of Contents

Development, present state and prospects of inorganic spot test analysis. Methodology of spot test analysis (completely revised and enlarged by Dr. G. Skalos). Preliminary orientational tests. Tests for the elements, their ions and compounds. Application of spot reactions in tests of purity, examination of technical materials, studies of minerals. Tabular summary.

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597984

About the Author

F. Feigl

V. Anger

Reviews

@qu:This book should be in chemistry libraries at all levels. @source: Choice

