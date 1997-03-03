Sports Vision
1st Edition
Authors: Loran
Paperback ISBN: 9780750636162
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd March 1997
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents
Overview of sports vision; Vision requirements in sport; Sports for the visually impaired; Eye injuries in sports; Sports lighting and radiation hazards; Protective eye wear; Sports vision correction - spectacles, contact lenses, refractive surgery;
Sports vision enhancement; Setting up a sports vision practice; Forensic sports vision; The future of sports vision - the American perspective, the non-American perspective
