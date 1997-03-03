Sports Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750636162

Sports Vision

1st Edition

Authors: Loran
Paperback ISBN: 9780750636162
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd March 1997
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Overview of sports vision; Vision requirements in sport; Sports for the visually impaired; Eye injuries in sports; Sports lighting and radiation hazards; Protective eye wear; Sports vision correction - spectacles, contact lenses, refractive surgery;
Sports vision enhancement; Setting up a sports vision practice; Forensic sports vision; The future of sports vision - the American perspective, the non-American perspective

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750636162

About the Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.