Sports Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750675772, 9780702039072

Sports Vision

1st Edition

Vision Care for the Enhancement of Sports Performance

Authors: Graham Erickson
eBook ISBN: 9780702039072
Paperback ISBN: 9780750675772
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th September 2007
Page Count: 320
Description

From basic eye care services to visual performance enhancement training, this evidence-based resource explores a wide range of sports vision services, addressing many of the questions you may have regarding assessment and treatment procedures, outcome expectations, and applications to sport. You'll find a thorough review and discussion of the role of vision care in an athlete's performance, as well as practical recommendations for applying current research findings to clinical practice. The accompanying CD-ROM enables you to easily print your own copies and versions of evaluation forms, screening forms, sample profiles, and patient handouts, plus other samples and resources used in client assessment and training!

Key Features

  • Evidence-based information covers a wide range of sports vision services.
  • A task analysis approach used throughout the text allows the reader to develop solid reasoning skills and evaluate information needed for clinical practice.
  • Coverage of goals, expectations, and strategies assists in determining the treatment options for a multitude of sports.
  • Practical, clinically oriented chapters on assessment, prescribing, and ocular injuries provide the essential information needed for clinical practice in an easy-to-use reference.
  • Addresses vision training from the certified athletic trainer's (ATC) perspective, reflecting the collaboration between athletic trainers, optometrists, and ophthalmologists in managing athletes.
  • Visual aids including photographs, tables, and boxed text help to clarify important concepts and allow ease of access to important information.
  • A CD-ROM is included allowing quick access to important resources used in client assessment and training.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Sports Vision

    2. Visual Task Analysis in Sports

    3. Visual and Visual-Motor Processing in Sports

    4. Sports Vision Evaluation

    5. Sports Vision Screening and Report Strategies

    6. Prescribing for the Athlete

    7. Ocular Injuries in Sports: Assessment and Management

    8. Enhancement of Vision Skills in Sports

    9. Enhancement of Visual Information Processing Skills in Sports

    10. Sports Vision Practice Development

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
eBook ISBN:
Paperback ISBN:
About the Author

Graham Erickson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Optometry, Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR, USA

