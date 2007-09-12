Sports Vision
1st Edition
Vision Care for the Enhancement of Sports Performance
Description
From basic eye care services to visual performance enhancement training, this evidence-based resource explores a wide range of sports vision services, addressing many of the questions you may have regarding assessment and treatment procedures, outcome expectations, and applications to sport. You'll find a thorough review and discussion of the role of vision care in an athlete's performance, as well as practical recommendations for applying current research findings to clinical practice. The accompanying CD-ROM enables you to easily print your own copies and versions of evaluation forms, screening forms, sample profiles, and patient handouts, plus other samples and resources used in client assessment and training!
Key Features
- Evidence-based information covers a wide range of sports vision services.
- A task analysis approach used throughout the text allows the reader to develop solid reasoning skills and evaluate information needed for clinical practice.
- Coverage of goals, expectations, and strategies assists in determining the treatment options for a multitude of sports.
- Practical, clinically oriented chapters on assessment, prescribing, and ocular injuries provide the essential information needed for clinical practice in an easy-to-use reference.
- Addresses vision training from the certified athletic trainer's (ATC) perspective, reflecting the collaboration between athletic trainers, optometrists, and ophthalmologists in managing athletes.
- Visual aids including photographs, tables, and boxed text help to clarify important concepts and allow ease of access to important information.
- A CD-ROM is included allowing quick access to important resources used in client assessment and training.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Sports Vision
2. Visual Task Analysis in Sports
3. Visual and Visual-Motor Processing in Sports
4. Sports Vision Evaluation
5. Sports Vision Screening and Report Strategies
6. Prescribing for the Athlete
7. Ocular Injuries in Sports: Assessment and Management
8. Enhancement of Vision Skills in Sports
9. Enhancement of Visual Information Processing Skills in Sports
10. Sports Vision Practice Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 12th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039072
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750675772
About the Author
Graham Erickson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optometry, Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR, USA