Sports Vision

2nd Edition

Vision Care for the Enhancement of Sports Performance

Author: Graham Erickson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323755436
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 320
Description

From basic eye care services to visual performance training, this evidence-based resource explores a range of sports vision services, including assessment and treatment procedures, outcome expectations, and applications to a variety of sports. Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and sports medicine practitioners will find a thorough review and discussion of the role of vision care in an athlete's performance, as well as practical recommendations for applying current research findings to clinical practice. 

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Sports Vision

  2. Visual Task Analysis in Sports

  3. Visual Information Processing in Sports

  4. Visual Performance Evaluation

  5. Sports Vision Screening and Report Strategies

  6. Prescribing for the Athlete

    1. Spectacles

    2. Protective Eyewear

    3. Filters

    4. Contact Lenses

    5. Refractive Surgery

  7. Ocular Injuries in Sports: Assessment and Management

  8. Assessment and Management of Sports-Related Concussion

  9. Enhancement of Vision Skills in Sports

  10. Sports Vision Practice Development

About the Author

Graham Erickson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Optometry, Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR, USA

