Sports Vision
2nd Edition
Vision Care for the Enhancement of Sports Performance
Description
From basic eye care services to visual performance training, this evidence-based resource explores a range of sports vision services, including assessment and treatment procedures, outcome expectations, and applications to a variety of sports. Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and sports medicine practitioners will find a thorough review and discussion of the role of vision care in an athlete's performance, as well as practical recommendations for applying current research findings to clinical practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Sports Vision
- Visual Task Analysis in Sports
- Visual Information Processing in Sports
- Visual Performance Evaluation
- Sports Vision Screening and Report Strategies
- Prescribing for the Athlete
- Spectacles
- Protective Eyewear
- Filters
- Contact Lenses
- Refractive Surgery
- Ocular Injuries in Sports: Assessment and Management
- Assessment and Management of Sports-Related Concussion
- Enhancement of Vision Skills in Sports
- Sports Vision Practice Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323755436
About the Author
Graham Erickson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optometry, Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR, USA
