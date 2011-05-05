Sports-related Injuries of the Hip, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705078

Sports-related Injuries of the Hip, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Busconi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705078
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2011
Page Count: 296
Description

Dr. Busconi's issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss sports-related injuries of the hip, including broad topics such as clinical diagnosis of hip pain, historical perspective of hip injuries, and radiology of hip injuries, as well as specific ones on certain injuries (labral injury, impingement, etc.) and special considerations for both the mature and adolescent hip.

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705078

Brian Busconi Author

Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

