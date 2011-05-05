Sports-related Injuries of the Hip, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Brian Busconi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705078
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2011
Page Count: 296
Description
Dr. Busconi's issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss sports-related injuries of the hip, including broad topics such as clinical diagnosis of hip pain, historical perspective of hip injuries, and radiology of hip injuries, as well as specific ones on certain injuries (labral injury, impingement, etc.) and special considerations for both the mature and adolescent hip.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705078
About the Authors
Brian Busconi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Massachusetts
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.