Sports Related Foot & Ankle Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359849, 9780323370080

Sports Related Foot & Ankle Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Langer
eBook ISBN: 9780323370080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359849
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue will focus on sports-related foot and ankle injuries, including articles on the following: Podiatrists as a member of the sports medicine team, New & emerging sports medicine technologies, Ankle sprains and return to sports activities, Dynamic clinical assessment techniques of the athlete, Acute lower extremity injuries, Principles of rehabilitation and return to sports following injury, and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370080
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359849

About the Authors

Paul Langer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Twin Cities Orthopaedics

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.