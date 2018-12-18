Sports Neurology, Volume 158
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I. Introduction
1. Sports and the human brain: an evolutionary perspective
2. Sports neurology as a multidisciplinary field
SECTION II. Traumatic brain injury and concussion
3. Mild traumatic brain injury and concussion: terminology and classification
4. Catastrophic neurologic injuries in sport
5. Concussive and subconcussive brain trauma: the complexity of impact biomechanics and injury
risk in contact sport
6. Concussion: pathophysiology and clinical translation
7. Epidemiology of sports concussion in the United States
8. Sideline assessment of concussion
9. Emergency department evaluation of the concussed athlete
10. Office-based concussion evaluation, diagnosis, and management: adult
11. Office-based concussion evaluation, diagnosis, and management: pediatric
12. The relationship of migraine and other headache disorders to concussion
13. Sleep disorders and concussion
14. Vestibular dysfunction and concussion
15. Neuro-ophthalmologic disorders following concussion
16. Neuropsychiatry of sport-related concussion
17. Postconcussion syndrome
18. The role of neuropsychologists in concussion evaluation and management
19. Return to play following sports-related concussion
20. Return to learn
21. Neuroimaging of brain trauma in sports
22. Blood and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers
23. Measuring head impacts: accelerometers and other sensors
24. Subconcussive trauma
25. The evolving landscape of policies, rules, and law in sport-related concussion
26. The modern landscape of sport-related concussion research: key achievements and future directions
SECTION III. Neurodegeneration and other long-term consequences of concussion and
repetitive head impacts
27. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: clinical presentation and in vivo diagnosis
28. The neuropathology of chronic traumatic encephalopathy
29. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: neuroimaging biomarkers
30. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: fluid biomarkers
SECTION IV. Cervical spinal cord injuries
31. Biomechanics and common mechanisms of injury of the cervical spine
32. Cervical spine trauma evaluation
33. Acute management of cervical spine trauma
34. Cervical spine trauma: prevention strategies
35. Classification in para sport for athletes following cervical spine trauma
SECTION V. Peripheral nerve injuries
36. Peripheral nerve injury in sport: an overview
37. Neuromuscular adaptations in shoulder function and dysfunction
38. Common peripheral nerve injuries in sport: diagnosis and management
SECTION VI. Pain
39. Sport-related injury and pain classification
40. Pain management in sport: therapeutic injections
SECTION VII. Special neurologic considerations in sport
41. Athletes with neurologic disease
42. Neurologic benefits of sports and exercise
43. Future directions
Description
Sports Neurology is designed to be a comprehensive overview of neurology within the context of sports medicine. This definitive text addresses the history of sports neurology, including its unique role within sports medicine, and provides a detailed assessment of central and peripheral nervous system injuries and illnesses in athletes. Sports Neurology is a critical companion for all sports medicine clinicians and for neurologists who manage athletes.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction and overview of concussion in sport, discussing the epidemiology, biomechanics and pathophysiology of concussion, as well as considerations for sideline evaluation and emergency room diagnosis and management
- Explores the long-term consequences of concussion and repetitive head impacts and the relationship with neurodegeneration
- Offers an overview of mild, moderate and severe brain injury classification; compares moderate and severe traumatic brain injury within the context of civilian, military and sports circumstances
- Describes key issues for the evaluation and treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and sports-related pain
- Provides an overview of neuroepidemiology and the importance of obtaining meaningful sport-related neuroepidemiologic data that will ultimately provide the foundation for making data-driven decisions for central and peripheral nervous system injuries in sport
Readership
Fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology, sports medicine, neuropsychology, and related fields; clinical researchers in neurological conditions related to sports (e.g., TBI, CTE, cervical spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, pain)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639554
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639547
About the Series Volume Editors
Brian Hainline Series Volume Editor
Brian Hainline, MD is the first chief medical officer of the NCAA and oversees their Sport Science Institute. For more than 30 years, Dr. Hainline has been actively involved in sports medicine. He has served on the New York State Athletic Commission, the United States Olympic Committee’s Sports Medicine Committee and was a founding member of the Executive Committee of the American Academy of Neurology Sports Neurology Section, where he serves as chair. He has been instrumental in the development of health and safety standards in tennis, both nationally and internationally. He was chief medical officer of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships for 16 years, and then served as the first chief medical officer of the United States Tennis Association before moving to the NCAA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, NCAA; Clinical Professor of Neurology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Robert Stern Series Volume Editor
Dr. Robert Stern is Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anatomy & Neurobiology at Boston University School of Medicine, where he is also Director of the Clinical Core of the BU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, and Director of Clinical Research for the BU CTE Center. A major focus of his research involves the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts in athletes, including the neurodegenerative disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He is the lead co-principal investigator of the DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project, a 7-year NIH-funded multi-center, longitudinal study to develop methods of diagnosing CTE during life as well as examining potential risk factors of the disease. Dr. Stern’s other major area of funded research includes the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. He has also published on various aspects of cognitive assessment and is the senior author of many widely used neuropsychological tests. He has received numerous NIH and other national grants and he is a Fellow of both the American Neuropsychiatric Association and the National Academy of Neuropsychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anatomy & Neurobiology; Clinical Core Director, BU Alzheimer’s Disease; Director of Clinical Research, BU CTE Center; Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA