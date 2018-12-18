Sports Neurology, Volume 158

SECTION I. Introduction

1. Sports and the human brain: an evolutionary perspective

2. Sports neurology as a multidisciplinary field

SECTION II. Traumatic brain injury and concussion

3. Mild traumatic brain injury and concussion: terminology and classification

4. Catastrophic neurologic injuries in sport

5. Concussive and subconcussive brain trauma: the complexity of impact biomechanics and injury

risk in contact sport

6. Concussion: pathophysiology and clinical translation

7. Epidemiology of sports concussion in the United States

8. Sideline assessment of concussion

9. Emergency department evaluation of the concussed athlete

10. Office-based concussion evaluation, diagnosis, and management: adult

11. Office-based concussion evaluation, diagnosis, and management: pediatric

12. The relationship of migraine and other headache disorders to concussion

13. Sleep disorders and concussion

14. Vestibular dysfunction and concussion

15. Neuro-ophthalmologic disorders following concussion

16. Neuropsychiatry of sport-related concussion

17. Postconcussion syndrome

18. The role of neuropsychologists in concussion evaluation and management

19. Return to play following sports-related concussion

20. Return to learn

21. Neuroimaging of brain trauma in sports

22. Blood and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers

23. Measuring head impacts: accelerometers and other sensors

24. Subconcussive trauma

25. The evolving landscape of policies, rules, and law in sport-related concussion

26. The modern landscape of sport-related concussion research: key achievements and future directions

SECTION III. Neurodegeneration and other long-term consequences of concussion and

repetitive head impacts

27. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: clinical presentation and in vivo diagnosis

28. The neuropathology of chronic traumatic encephalopathy

29. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: neuroimaging biomarkers

30. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: fluid biomarkers

SECTION IV. Cervical spinal cord injuries

31. Biomechanics and common mechanisms of injury of the cervical spine

32. Cervical spine trauma evaluation

33. Acute management of cervical spine trauma

34. Cervical spine trauma: prevention strategies

35. Classification in para sport for athletes following cervical spine trauma

SECTION V. Peripheral nerve injuries

36. Peripheral nerve injury in sport: an overview

37. Neuromuscular adaptations in shoulder function and dysfunction

38. Common peripheral nerve injuries in sport: diagnosis and management

SECTION VI. Pain

39. Sport-related injury and pain classification

40. Pain management in sport: therapeutic injections

SECTION VII. Special neurologic considerations in sport

41. Athletes with neurologic disease

42. Neurologic benefits of sports and exercise

43. Future directions

