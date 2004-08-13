Sports Medicine
2nd Edition
A Comprehensive Approach
Description
This popular title presents complete, one-stop information on the management of sports injuries. Ideal for physicians who have not specialized in sports medicine, it offers all of the practical guidance needed to diagnose sports-related injuries...treat them in the ambulatory care setting, if possible...and refer them to a specialist, if necessary. This 2nd Edition includes brand-new coverage of the female athlete and the older athlete, plus many other updates to address a full range of current issues in sports medicine.
Key Features
- Examines a full range of clinical challenges in sports medicine, including cardiopulmonary conditions · head trauma · gastrointestinal problems · genitourinary injuries · wound healing · dermatologic conditions · eye injuries · craniofacial injuries · dental injuries · and otorhinolaryngology, as well as a full range of orthopaedic sports injuries.
- Addresses important issues such as nutrition · fluid balance · substance abuse · infectious diseases · sports psychology · and sports for athletes with a physical disability.
- Presents a complete section on rehabilitation.
- Discusses key medicolegal issues specific to sports medicine.
- Features more than 525 outstanding illustrations that clarify essential aspects of pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management.
Table of Contents
Section I: General Principles of Sports Medicine
1. Why Sports Medicine?
2. Muscle and Exercise Physiology
3. Preparticipation Physical Evaluation
4. On-Field Emergencies
5. Return to Play After Musculoskeletal Injury
Section II: The Systems
6. Cardiopulmonary Conditions
7. Head Trauma
8. Gastrointestinal System
9. Genitourinary Injuries
Section III: Common Injuries
10. Wound Healing
11. Dermatologic Conditions
12. Eye Injuries
13. Craniofacial Injuries
14. Dental Injuries
15. Otorhinolaryngology
16. The Cervical Spine, Spinal Cord,
and Brachial Plexus
17. The Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
18. The Shoulder
19. The Elbow and Forearm
20. The Wrist
21. The Hand
22. Pelvis, Hip, and Thigh
23. Knee Injuries
24. The Leg
25. The Foot and Ankle
Section IV: The Female Athlete
26. Metabolic Conditions in the Female Athlete
27. Upper Extremity Injuries in the Female Athlete
28. Lower Extremity Injuries in the Female Athlete
29. Spinal Injuries in the Female Athlete
Section V: The Pediatric Athlete
30. The Lower Extremity
31. The Upper Extremity
32. The Spine
Section VI: The Older Athlete
33. Medical Considerations for Sports and Exercise Participation in the Older Athlete
34. Sports Medicine and Sports Injuries in the Older Population
Section VII: Sport-Specific Injuries
35. Basketball Injuries
36. Baseball Injuries
37. Football Injuries
38. Running Injuries
39. Soccer Injuries
40. Injuries in Alpine Skiing
41. Swimming Injuries
42. Racquet Sports Injuries
Section VIII: Rehabilitation
43. Rehabilitation Techniques and Therapeutic Modalities
44. The Lower Extremity
45. The Upper Extremity
46. The Spine
Section IX: General Information
47. Nutrition
48. Fluid Balance
49. Substance Abuse
50. Infectious Diseases
51. Sports Psychology
52. Sport for the Athlete with a Physical Disability
Section X: The Team Physician
53. Credentials and Responsibilities for Team Physicians
54. Medicolegal Issues
55. Legal Issues in Sports Medicine
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 13th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070201
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023450
About the Author
Giles Scuderi
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Surgeon, The Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, New York
Peter McCann
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center; Director, Fellowship Program, Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, NY