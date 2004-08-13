Sports Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323023450, 9780323070201

Sports Medicine

2nd Edition

A Comprehensive Approach

Authors: Giles Scuderi Peter McCann
eBook ISBN: 9780323070201
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023450
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th August 2004
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This popular title presents complete, one-stop information on the management of sports injuries. Ideal for physicians who have not specialized in sports medicine, it offers all of the practical guidance needed to diagnose sports-related injuries...treat them in the ambulatory care setting, if possible...and refer them to a specialist, if necessary. This 2nd Edition includes brand-new coverage of the female athlete and the older athlete, plus many other updates to address a full range of current issues in sports medicine.

Key Features

  • Examines a full range of clinical challenges in sports medicine, including cardiopulmonary conditions · head trauma · gastrointestinal problems · genitourinary injuries · wound healing · dermatologic conditions · eye injuries · craniofacial injuries · dental injuries · and otorhinolaryngology, as well as a full range of orthopaedic sports injuries.
  • Addresses important issues such as nutrition · fluid balance · substance abuse · infectious diseases · sports psychology · and sports for athletes with a physical disability.
  • Presents a complete section on rehabilitation.
  • Discusses key medicolegal issues specific to sports medicine.
  • Features more than 525 outstanding illustrations that clarify essential aspects of pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management.

Table of Contents

Section I: General Principles of Sports Medicine

1. Why Sports Medicine?

2. Muscle and Exercise Physiology

3. Preparticipation Physical Evaluation

4. On-Field Emergencies

5. Return to Play After Musculoskeletal Injury


Section II: The Systems

6. Cardiopulmonary Conditions

7. Head Trauma

8. Gastrointestinal System

9. Genitourinary Injuries


Section III: Common Injuries

10. Wound Healing

11. Dermatologic Conditions

12. Eye Injuries

13. Craniofacial Injuries

14. Dental Injuries

15. Otorhinolaryngology

16. The Cervical Spine, Spinal Cord,
and Brachial Plexus

17. The Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

18. The Shoulder

19. The Elbow and Forearm

20. The Wrist

21. The Hand

22. Pelvis, Hip, and Thigh

23. Knee Injuries

24. The Leg

25. The Foot and Ankle

Section IV: The Female Athlete

26. Metabolic Conditions in the Female Athlete

27. Upper Extremity Injuries in the Female Athlete

28. Lower Extremity Injuries in the Female Athlete

29. Spinal Injuries in the Female Athlete


Section V: The Pediatric Athlete

30. The Lower Extremity

31. The Upper Extremity

32. The Spine


Section VI: The Older Athlete

33. Medical Considerations for Sports and Exercise Participation in the Older Athlete

34. Sports Medicine and Sports Injuries in the Older Population


Section VII: Sport-Specific Injuries

35. Basketball Injuries

36. Baseball Injuries

37. Football Injuries

38. Running Injuries

39. Soccer Injuries

40. Injuries in Alpine Skiing

41. Swimming Injuries

42. Racquet Sports Injuries


Section VIII: Rehabilitation

43. Rehabilitation Techniques and Therapeutic Modalities

44. The Lower Extremity

45. The Upper Extremity

46. The Spine


Section IX: General Information

47. Nutrition

48. Fluid Balance

49. Substance Abuse

50. Infectious Diseases

51. Sports Psychology

52. Sport for the Athlete with a Physical Disability

Section X: The Team Physician

53. Credentials and Responsibilities for Team Physicians

54. Medicolegal Issues

55. Legal Issues in Sports Medicine


Index

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070201
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323023450

About the Author

Giles Scuderi

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Surgeon, The Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, New York

Peter McCann

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center; Director, Fellowship Program, Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.