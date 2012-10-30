Sports Medicine
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Sports Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Most initial presentations for sports injuries will be to a hospital accident and emergency department or to the general practitioner. Referral to a sports medicine practitioner, rheumatologist, physiotherapist, chiropractor, orthopaedic surgeon, sports psychologist, exercise physiologist or other healthcare practitioner may be necessary as part of a management plan for acute care or rehabilitation. This chapter covers ankle sprain, knee injuries, tendon injuries, drugs in sport and sports psychology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582056
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University