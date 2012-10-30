Sports Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Most initial presentations for sports injuries will be to a hospital accident and emergency department or to the general practitioner. Referral to a sports medicine practitioner, rheumatologist, physiotherapist, chiropractor, orthopaedic surgeon, sports psychologist, exercise physiologist or other healthcare practitioner may be necessary as part of a management plan for acute care or rehabilitation. This chapter covers ankle sprain, knee injuries, tendon injuries, drugs in sport and sports psychology.