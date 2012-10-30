Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582056

Sports Medicine

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582056
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Sports Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Most initial presentations for sports injuries will be to a hospital accident and emergency department or to the general practitioner. Referral to a sports medicine practitioner, rheumatologist, physiotherapist, chiropractor, orthopaedic surgeon, sports psychologist, exercise physiologist or other healthcare practitioner may be necessary as part of a management plan for acute care or rehabilitation. This chapter covers ankle sprain, knee injuries, tendon injuries, drugs in sport and sports psychology.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582056

Kerryn Phelps

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

