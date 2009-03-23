Sports Injuries - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443068164, 9780702039782

Sports Injuries

3rd Edition

A Unique Guide to Self-Diagnosis and Rehabilitation

Authors: Malcolm Read Paul Wade
eBook ISBN: 9780702039782
eBook ISBN: 9780702061486
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd March 2009
Page Count: 236
Description

Sports Injuries provides an indispensable self-help guide to all the common injuries that occur. This book will help to quickly pinpoint the source of the injury, know which conditions you can treat yourself and when to visit an expert, stay fit and flexible during recovery, and encourage your body to heal faster. Easy-to-follow illustrations help you to locate the area of pain quickly then guide you through a range of simple self-diagnostic tests and medical options. Once the problem and course of care are determined, unique fitness ladders tell you what you can do to stay mobile and how to avoid further injury.

Key Features

  • Clear illustrations delineate the anatomical area, joint or muscle under consideration
  • Highly templated format gives diagnosis, cause, treatment (self or medical) and training points for each injury
  • Includes self-tests with diagrams to help pinpoint the specific injuries
  • Provides training ladders for safe rehabilitation of injury

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039782
eBook ISBN:
9780702061486

About the Author

Malcolm Read

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, London, UK

Paul Wade

Affiliations and Expertise

Sports broadcaster and journalist

