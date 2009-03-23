Sports Injuries
3rd Edition
A Unique Guide to Self-Diagnosis and Rehabilitation
Authors: Malcolm Read Paul Wade
eBook ISBN: 9780702039782
eBook ISBN: 9780702061486
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd March 2009
Page Count: 236
Description
Sports Injuries provides an indispensable self-help guide to all the common injuries that occur. This book will help to quickly pinpoint the source of the injury, know which conditions you can treat yourself and when to visit an expert, stay fit and flexible during recovery, and encourage your body to heal faster. Easy-to-follow illustrations help you to locate the area of pain quickly then guide you through a range of simple self-diagnostic tests and medical options. Once the problem and course of care are determined, unique fitness ladders tell you what you can do to stay mobile and how to avoid further injury.
Key Features
- Clear illustrations delineate the anatomical area, joint or muscle under consideration
- Highly templated format gives diagnosis, cause, treatment (self or medical) and training points for each injury
- Includes self-tests with diagrams to help pinpoint the specific injuries
- Provides training ladders for safe rehabilitation of injury
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 23rd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039782
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061486
About the Author
Malcolm Read
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, London, UK
Paul Wade
Affiliations and Expertise
Sports broadcaster and journalist
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.