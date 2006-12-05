Sports Injuries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102035, 9780702032493

Sports Injuries

1st Edition

Examination, Imaging & Management

Authors: Stephen Eustace Ciaran Johnston John O'Byrne Pat O'Neill
eBook ISBN: 9780702032493
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th December 2006
Page Count: 528
Description

The book outlines management implications of observations made at clinical examination and imaging of patients presenting with sports related musculoskeletal ailments. It clearly reviews typical findings of sports related injuries at clinical examination and at integrated imaging, including radiographs, ultrasound and MRI. The aim is to clearly define the practical implications of findings identified at MRI and ultrasound in patients with sports injuries.

Key Features

  • Content covers normal anatomy and then gives the commonly encountered pathologies.
  • Chapters divided by anatomical regions for easy reference.
  • Highly illustrated, with over 400 images and drawings.
  • Written by four top experts in the field.
  • Provides practical implications of findings.

Table of Contents

  1. Mechanisms of injury and tissue healing
    2 . Mechanisms of diagnosis
    3. Mechanisms of treatment
    4. Acute injury management
    5 . The pelvis, hip & groin
    6. The knee and calf
    7. The foot and ankle
    8. The shoulder
    9. The elbow
    10. The wrist and hand
    11. The spine
    12. The head, neck, thorax and abdomen
    13. Pre-participation medical assessment and drugs in sport

Details

About the Author

Stephen Eustace

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Cappagh National Orthopaedic & Mater Misericordiae Hospitals, Dublin, Ireland

Ciaran Johnston

Affiliations and Expertise

Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

John O'Byrne

professeur de chirurgie orthopedique, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Irelande

Affiliations and Expertise

Abraham Colles Professor of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland at Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Ireland professeur de chirurgie orthopedique, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Irelande

Pat O'Neill

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine , Mater Private Hospital; Lecturer in Musculoskeletal Human Anatomy and Sports Traumatology, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

