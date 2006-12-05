Sports Injuries
1st Edition
Examination, Imaging & Management
Description
The book outlines management implications of observations made at clinical examination and imaging of patients presenting with sports related musculoskeletal ailments. It clearly reviews typical findings of sports related injuries at clinical examination and at integrated imaging, including radiographs, ultrasound and MRI. The aim is to clearly define the practical implications of findings identified at MRI and ultrasound in patients with sports injuries.
Key Features
- Content covers normal anatomy and then gives the commonly encountered pathologies.
- Chapters divided by anatomical regions for easy reference.
- Highly illustrated, with over 400 images and drawings.
- Written by four top experts in the field.
- Provides practical implications of findings.
Table of Contents
- Mechanisms of injury and tissue healing
2 . Mechanisms of diagnosis
3. Mechanisms of treatment
4. Acute injury management
5 . The pelvis, hip & groin
6. The knee and calf
7. The foot and ankle
8. The shoulder
9. The elbow
10. The wrist and hand
11. The spine
12. The head, neck, thorax and abdomen
13. Pre-participation medical assessment and drugs in sport
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 5th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032493
About the Author
Stephen Eustace
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Cappagh National Orthopaedic & Mater Misericordiae Hospitals, Dublin, Ireland
Ciaran Johnston
Affiliations and Expertise
Musculoskeletal Radiologist, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
John O'Byrne
professeur de chirurgie orthopedique, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Irelande
Affiliations and Expertise
Abraham Colles Professor of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland at Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Ireland professeur de chirurgie orthopedique, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin, Irelande
Pat O'Neill
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine , Mater Private Hospital; Lecturer in Musculoskeletal Human Anatomy and Sports Traumatology, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland