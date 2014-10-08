Sports Injuries in the Military, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311724, 9780323311915

Sports Injuries in the Military, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Authors: Brett Owens
eBook ISBN: 9780323311915
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2014
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine focuses on athletic injuries in the military population. The young, active individuals participate in a wide range of athletic and military activities that results in high injury rates as well as extreme performance demands. Military sports medicine physicians have provided many advances in the care of athletic injuries in the past and continue to pursue this today.

About the Authors

Brett Owens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

