Sports Injuries in the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323401043, 9780323401050

Sports Injuries in the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Authors: Anish Kadakia
eBook ISBN: 9780323401050
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323401043
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2015
Foot and ankle injuries are commonplace in competitive sports.  Close attention is required during examination to accurately identify such injuries. Early diagnosis and management of these injuries are critical. Articles included in this issue are Chronic Ankle Instability (Medial and Lateral),              Disorders of the Flexor Hallux Longus and Os Peroneum, Heel Pain in the Athlete (calcaneal Stress fracture, Baxter’s Neuritis, Plantar Fasciitis),
Stress Fractures of the Metatarsals and Navicular, Peroneal Tendon Disorders, and many more!

About the Authors

Anish Kadakia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgery, Illinois Bone and Joint Institue; Clinical Educator, Orthopedic Surgery, University Of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

