Sports Injuries in the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-4

Foot and ankle injuries are commonplace in competitive sports. Close attention is required during examination to accurately identify such injuries. Early diagnosis and management of these injuries are critical. Articles included in this issue are Chronic Ankle Instability (Medial and Lateral), Disorders of the Flexor Hallux Longus and Os Peroneum, Heel Pain in the Athlete (calcaneal Stress fracture, Baxter’s Neuritis, Plantar Fasciitis),

Stress Fractures of the Metatarsals and Navicular, Peroneal Tendon Disorders, and many more!